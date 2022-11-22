Who plays Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales? Kumail Nanjiani reveals he ate ''4 huge meals a day''

The new Hulu true crime drama series, Welcome to Chippendales features Kumail Nanjiani in the lead role as Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, the founder of the dance troupe, Chippendales.

The upcoming Hulu series chronicles the life of Somen Banerjee and depicts his professional journey while also delving deep into the various disturbing aspects of his life.

Kumail Nanjiani looks in fine form in the film's official trailer, portraying the various facets of his character with astonishing ease. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor revealed that he had to eat ''4 huge meals a day'' as part of his preparations for the role.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani recently appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live!, wherein he spoke at length about the physical changes he had to go through to portray the role of Steve Banerjee in the upcoming Hulu drama series, Welcome to Chippendales. Nanjiani said he wanted to change how he looked and was eating ''4 huge meals a day.'' He said,

''I would get home at night and order a fried chicken sandwich with fries, eat it, and go right to bed. It was glorious!''

He further stated that due to weight gain, he started experiencing trouble breathing in the middle of the night. He said,

''They said I have sleep apnea because of the weight gain. And they said I stopped breathing fifteen times an hour. That is so many times an hour to not be breathing.''

Nanjiani looks brilliant in the show's trailer as he portrays his character quite passionately with a tinge of humor that gives it a unique touch. His character, Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, was a prominent businessman who founded the Chippendales. The series premieres on Hulu on November 22, 2022.

Apart from Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani has been a part of several popular films and shows over the years, including the HBO comedy show, Silicon Valley, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Eternals, and many more.

About Welcome to Chippendales plot and cast

Hulu's new true crime drama show explores the complicated aspects of Steve Banerjee's life as it chronicles his early years, the formation of the dance group Chippendales, and many more. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The story of Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee who becomes the unlikely founder of a male revue that becomes a cultural phenomenon.''

Appearing alongside Kumail Nanjiani in crucial supporting roles are actors like Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, Juliette Lewis as Denise, Robin de Jesús as Ray Colon, Spencer Boldman as Lance McCrae, and Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, among various others.

Early reviews for the show have mostly been positive, with many viewers and critics praising Nanjiani's lead performance in the role of Steve Banerjee, the visual and stylistic aspects of the show, characterizations, and thematic richness, among other things.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming crime drama series, Welcome to Chippendales, streaming exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

