Kumail Nanjiani's upcoming drama series, Welcome to Chippendales, is expected to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12:01 am ET. The movie chronicles the life and works of an Indian businessman, Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, who founded the prominent dance group, Chippendales.

The movie features Kumail Nanjiani in the lead role along with many others playing significant supporting roles. It is helmed by renowned filmmaker Robert Siegel.

Welcome to Chippendales trailer gives us a peek into Somen Banerjee's journey as an entrepreneur

Hulu released the official trailer for Welcome to Chippendales on October 18, 2022, and it offers a peek into the life of the protagonist, Somen Banerjee. It opens with an inspiring TV voiceover that says:

''A world of luxury right at your fingertips. Sheer opulence.''

The trailer briefly depicts Banerjee's eventful journey as an entrepreneur. He decides to start his own business and begins a strip club for women. It turns out to be massively successful, but the journey doesn't seem as simple as it looks as Banerjee goes on to face a number of challenges.

Overall, the trailer maintains a dramatic tone and promises to deliver an entertaining story filled with many thrilling and inspirational moments. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Hulu's YouTube channel:

''A sprawling true-crime saga, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an engrossing drama series that explores a number of themes, including ambition and desire.

Rajiv Joseph serves as a writer along with Mehar Sethi. The series is reportedly inspired by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca's book, titled Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

A quick look at Welcome to Chippendales cast

Welcome to Chippendales stars Kumail Nanjiani in the lead role as Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee. Nanjiani looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, as he captures the character's numerous conflicts with astonishing ease. Fans can expect a fine performance from the actor.

Apart from Welcome to Chippendales, Nanjiani has starred in a number of critically acclaimed and popular films and shows over the years, including Silicon Valley, The Big Sick, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Stuber, to name a few.

Starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani in pivotal supporting roles are actors Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, Juliette Lewis as Denise, Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, and Dan Stevens as Paul Snider, among many others.

Robert Siegel and Jenni Konner serve as the series' showrunners. Siegel has written the screenplay for Darren Aronofsky's acclaimed film, The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke in the lead role.

His other credits include The Founder, Big Fan, and Turbo, to name a few. Jenni Konner is known for her work on the HBO show, Girls, Generation, In the Motherhood, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new series, Welcome to Chippendales, on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

