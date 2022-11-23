How did Chippendales choreographer Nick De Noia die? Details explored as Kumail Nanjiani's Welcome to Chippendales premieres on Hulu

Nick De Noia was a critically acclaimed American choreographer, screenwriter and director, who was best known for being the choreographer of the famous dance troupe named Chippendales. Noia was brutally murdered on April 7, 1987. Noia's heart-wrenching murder is explored in the brand new Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales.

The much-awaited mini-series Welcome to Chippendales debuts with episodes 1 and 2, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on Hulu. The miniseries has been gleaned from the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders, written by Patrick MontesDeOca and K. Scot Macdonald. Robert Siegel has directed the limited series.

According to Hulu's official synopsis for Welcome to Chippendales:

"A sprawling true-crime saga, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.''

Ever since the official trailer for the miniseries was launched by Hulu, viewers have been quite curious to learn all about the bone-chilling Nick De Noia murder case. So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about Noia and what happened to him, as the limited series airs on Hulu.

Who was Nick De Noia?

Originally named Nicholas John De Noia Jr., famously known as Nick De Noia, was a renowned American director, screenwriter and highly skilled choreographer. He is highly regarded for choreographing dance routines for the Chippendales dance group and directing the musical short film series Unicorn Tales, which consists of a total of eight musicals, specially made for the young audience.

Noia went on to win two prestigious Emmy Awards for his work in Unicorn Tales. In 1975, he tied the knot with Jennifer O'Neill, a Brazilian-American model, actress, activist and writer.

Later on, Nick De Noia was hired by Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee to choreograph and produce intriguing new dance routines for Steve's Chippendales dance club. Eventually, the two became partners in the club business and things were great between Noia and Banerjee.

However, their partnership soon became complicated as their relationship started to deteriorate due to creative differences, leading to a serious professional rivalry.

What happened to Noia?

On April 7, 1987, De Noia succumbed to his injuries after getting cold-bloodedly shot at 3:40 pm. with a large caliber pistol in the face. At the time of his inhuman murder, Noia was sitting at his office desk on the 15th floor at 264 West 40th Street, in Manhattan.

The office building was located near the garment district. Nick De Noia was murdered by a man who was hired by a man named Ray Colon, who was later on revealed to be Steve Banerjee's accomplice.

Somen "Steve" Banerjee orchestrated the sinister murder of Noia as he saw him as a great threat to his business and disapproved of the licensing arrangement of Noia which was operated through a company, Chippendales Universal, in order to use Chippendales' name for several dance tour engagements.

Banerjee was later arrested and convicted for plotting the brutal murder of his former business partner Nick De Noia. Banerjee took his own life while awaiting his prison sentence.

Catch the first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales, which arrives on November 22, 2022, on Hulu.

