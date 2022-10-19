The sequel to 1983's iconic Xmas movie, A Christmas Story, is arriving next month. The film, titled A Christmas Story Christmas, will be released exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The movie has been gleaned from the characters created by highly-celebrated storyteller Jean Shepherd. Ever since the official teaser video for the film was launched, it has already started to create a lot of buzz among fans of the franchise.

However, the buzz is not for the right reasons. The title of the movie, A Christmas Story Christmas, has become a target of mockery after HBO Max's teaser for the movie was dropped on Twitter on October 17. Take a look at the post here:

HBO Max @hbomax On November 17, Ralphie returns. #AChristmasStoryChristmas is coming exclusively to HBO Max. Full trailer coming soon! On November 17, Ralphie returns. #AChristmasStoryChristmas is coming exclusively to HBO Max. Full trailer coming soon! https://t.co/0rXVtKQney

Following the teaser release, fans of the franchise took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the title of the movie, with some saying they find it quite hilarious. One fan even went to the extent of calling it the "dumbest name for any movie" they have ever heard.

Twitter abuzz as fans mock the title for HBO Max's A Christmas Story Christmas

Many netizens expressed their disappointment with the title. Some even made a mockery out of the name by suggesting similar alternatives for future sequels.

Take a closer look at some of the tweets about the sequel:

Cameron @CG1752_ @DiscussingFilm What an awful name for a film @DiscussingFilm What an awful name for a film

Pinche Politicos @PinchePoliticos @DiscussingFilm I can’t wait for the next sequel, A Christmas Story: 4th of July @DiscussingFilm I can’t wait for the next sequel, A Christmas Story: 4th of July

Manisean @manisean_ @DiscussingFilm This really is just the worst title, like can you imagine if the new Halloween was called Halloween: Halloween @DiscussingFilm This really is just the worst title, like can you imagine if the new Halloween was called Halloween: Halloween

film’s shitpost king @pairofsight @DiscussingFilm A Christmas Story: Christmas? I guess it’s better than the original title, A Christmas Story: Blood Reign @DiscussingFilm A Christmas Story: Christmas? I guess it’s better than the original title, A Christmas Story: Blood Reign

All about A Christmas Story's sequel, ahead of its arrival on HBO Max

A Christmas Story Christmas is the eighth movie installment in the beloved Parker Family franchise. Nick Schenk has served as the writer of the film, while Clay Kaytis has acted as the director.

Peter Billingsley and Vince Vaughn are the producers of the upcoming sequel. In the film, Billingsley will also be seen reprising his role as Ralph "Ralphie" Parker.

A still of Peter Billingsley (Image Via IMDb)

Apart from Peter, the lead cast list for the sequel includes Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Parker, Scott Schwartz as Flick, Ian Petrella as Randy Parker, R. D. Robb as Schwartz, Erinn Hayes as Sandy Parker, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, River Drosche as Mark Parker, and Julianna Layne as Julie Parker.

Don't forget to watch A Christmas Story Christmas, arriving on Thursday, November 17, 2022, on HBO Max.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes