Who plays gaming expert Flynne Fisher in Prime Video's The Peripheral season 1? Chloe Grace Moretz is "good" at Call of Duty

Kick-Ass actress Chloe Grace Moretz will be seen playing the highly intriguing role of gaming expert Flynne Fisher in the much-anticipated science fiction thriller-drama series, The Peripheral. The series is all set to make its debut with the first episode on Friday, October 21, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The much-awaited sci-fi series starring Chloe Grace Moretz has been gleaned from the highly celebrated mystery thriller book, The Peripheral, written by the beloved American-Canadian writer William Gibson. Scott Smith has acted as the creator of the brand-new HBO Max series.

Jonathan Nolan, Scott Smith, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman, and Steve Hoban have served as the executive producers of the series, while Mark Korven has given music to The Peripheral.

The official synopsis for the series, released by Prime Video, reads:

"The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond."

Ever since the official trailer for the series was dropped by Prime Video, the audience has been buzzing with anticipation and thrill to witness what the highly talented young actress, Chloe Grace Moretz, will bring to the table as the intriguing character, Flynne Fisher.

Chloe Grace Moretz, who plays Flynne Fisher in The Peripheral season 1 began her career in 2005

Chloe Grace Moretz, who is currently 25 years of age, is a well-known and highly talented young actress who began her career with a role in The Amityville Horror as Chelsea Lutz in 2005.

Moretz is quite well-known for playing a number of pivotal roles in several notable movies, including Heart of the Beholder as Molly, Hugo as Isabelle, Hick as Luli McMullen, Greta as Frances, Kick-Ass, and Kick-Ass 2 as Mindy McCready / Hit-Girl.

Chloe Grace Moretz has also been a significant part of many other movies like 500 Days of Summer, Today You Die, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Super Sleuth Christmas Movie, Hallowed Ground, The Eye, Room 6, Bolt, Not Forgotten, Let Me In, Dark Shadows, If I Stay, The Equalizer, The Addams Family, and more.

The actress has also taken on roles in TV series, including The Guardian, Desperate Housewives, My Name Is Earl, The Emperor's New School (voice), and American Dad! (voice), Dirty Sexy Money, 30 Rock, My Friends Tigger & Pooh (voice), The Cure, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

It is safe to say that viewers are quite intrigued to see Chloe Grace Moretz portraying the character Flynne Fisher in The Peripheral. The actress herself was excited to play the character as she found it similar to herself.

While talking about her brand-new role in an interview with EW, she exclaimed that just like her character, she is also good at online gaming.

She said:

"I play a lot of first person shooters,...I like to say I'm good at Call of Duty. I grew up with four brothers. It was the one way I could totally kick their b*tts."

Catch The Peripheral season 1, premiering on Friday, October 21, 2022, on the popular streaming platform Prime Video.

