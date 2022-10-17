What time will The Peripheral Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer and more about sci-fi series from Westworld creators

Coming from the creators of Westworld, The Peripheral is the latest sci-fi feature brought to us by Prime Video. Based on the book by the legendary William Gibson, to whom the invention of the word “cyberspace" can be attributed, the upcoming series is looking pretty impressive judging by the trailer.

In this age of technology where it is becoming harder to discern between reality and its simulation, The Peripheral comes off strong with its very relevant and interesting plot. The series will air its first season this month, on October 21, 2022, at 12 am GMT on Prime Video.

Everything to know about The Peripheral

What is the Prime Video series all about?

Set in the near future, the sci-fi follows the story of Flynne Fisher, a young gamer with a dead-end job in rural America, who finds herself in the middle of a harrowing and terrible incident when his brother asks her to beta-test what she initially thought was a simple and harmless video game. As the boundary between the real and virtual gets blurry, Fisher realizes that things are not what she thought them to be.

The plot reads,

"Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it’s also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond."

Watch the trailer here

Amazon dropped the full trailer on October 8, 2022, giving us a better look at the stunning visuals, storyline, and stupendous acting. The trailer opens with Flynne Fisher in a small town working in a 3D printing shop. One day, when her military veteran brother, Burton, showed her a cyberpunk-inspired headset, Flynne put it on only to be transported to the 22nd century in dystopian London. Although she believes that she is only playing a game, it is not a game actually. She is in the future and seeing events that will unfold in time. Filled with wondrous sights of a faceless robot cab driver, a moving tattoo, an invisible car, and mysterious villains, The Peripheral trailer offers a sight to behold.

A look at the cast

The Peripheral boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Chloë Grace Moretz playing Flynne Fisher and Jack Reynor playing Flynne’s brother, Burton. Gary Carr stars as PR Wilf Netherton, who gets involved in a murder investigation, and Alexandra Billings plays Detective Ainsley Lowbeer, who works with Flynne on the murder case to identify the killer.

The rest of the cast includes Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T'Nia Miller, Alex Hernandez, Austin Rising, and Amber Rose Revah.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video this October 21, 2022, to catch The Peripheral airing its first season.

