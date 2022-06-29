Blasted review: The Norwegian sci-fi comedy is too long for its own good

Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy Blasted was released on Netflix onTuesday, June 28, 2022 and is the latest addition to the platform's rapidly growing roster of Scandinavian content. The film is based on the real-life unexplained aerial phenomenon of Hessdalen lights observed in a 7.5 mile long stretch of Hessdalen valley in Norway.

The film stars Axel Bøyum, Fredrik Skogsrud, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Mathias Luppichini, and Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa, among others. Blasted revolves around a group of friends who are on a bachelor party weekend that soon turns into an alien invasion.

Combining laser tag expertise with quick-witted banters, the characters navigate an alien apocalypse in a crisp manner. The almost two-hour long film can seem tedious at first as it takes a while to get to the good part.

Blasted: The sci-fi comedy that starts slow and ends chaotically

The film follows Sebastian, a high-strung workaholic, who has forgotten how to have fun in life. He even agreed to go to his own bachelor party when he saw it as an opportunity to cajole a big investor named Kasper Kielland. Unbeknownst to Sebastian, his wife also invited his childhood best friend Mikkel to his bachelor party.

The two friends had parted ways after Mikkel refused to grow out of his laser tag-playing and livin' la vida loca childhood bubble. Sebastian matured into a career-oriented, well-settled adult. The bachelor party was off to a rough start and Sebastian was gaining no favours with Kasper.

Sebastian's attempts to schmooze the investor and Mikkel constantly taking the cake for being the most fun person in the group lasted for a good 30-40 minutes in the film and did little to engross the viewers. Blasted begins to gain momentum after the green-eyed, zombie-like possessed people arrive and disrupt Sebastian's snooze-fest of a bachelor party.

Sebastian and Mikkel were forced to return to their laser tag playing days as laser guns proved to be the only weapons against alien-like people. Viewers were also introduced to the pregnant police officer Hjørdis, portrayed by Berdal. With her help, the laser tag duo hatched a plan to save their friends and other townspeople who were rapidly being possessed by the alien phenomenon.

The second half of the film blends alien-fighting action with some dry comedy to create excitement. The film became more interesting with Mikkel and Sebastian rekindling their friendship and their laser tag action scenes supported by background EDM music.

The final sequence included some plot twists and more CGI action, with the film ultimately concluding on a happy note. However, as the film tried to cram in too much in the second half, it has left a lot unexplained in its misty ending. It also had a post-credit scene that did little to clarify the fate of the friends. Instead, it left viewers with more questions about a possible second installment.

Blasted had a strong cast but a superficial plot

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, who has starred in several Norwegian horror movies and also in films like Westworld, Witch Hunters, and Hercules, was impressive in her role as Hjørdis in Blasted. As a pregnant yet brave and heroic local police officer, she not only saved the day but also the film.

André Sørum, who appeared in Netflix's Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes, portrayed Kasper in this UFO-based sci-fi comedy and was convincing in his role as the self-centered, unlikeable boss.

Overall, the cast put their best foot forward in portraying characters caught up in a bizarre setup. The plot is too superficial to really connect with the viewers. The film is best suited for teenagers interested in sci-fi elements like aliens and laser tag but fails to draw in a more mature audience.

Blasted premiered on Netflix on June 28, 2022.

