Leaked Morbius Post Credit Scene breakdown: No Way Home Easter egg, Vulture returns and more 

Sony has suffered a rough start to 2022 with Morbius receiving negative reviews despite being a Marvel film. Since there hasn't been any official news about its connection to the MCU, the film itself is less popular amongst fans. However, several leaks that have surfaced hint at its connection to the MCU and the Sony 'Spiderverse' that has been set up after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new film stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist looking for a cure for his rare blood disease. The search for a cure, unfortunately, takes a horrific turn and he ends up developing a rare kind of vampirism where he develops the abilities of a bat. Throughout the course of the remaining film, Leto's Morbius is forced to stop his childhood friend from causing a massacre. However, towards the end of the film, the two post-credit sequences tell an entirely different conclusion to Morbius' story.

Leaked Morbius Post Credits Scenes introduce MCU's Vulture

The first post-credit scene opens with a purple crack in the sky, as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending when Doctor Strange reverses the spell and sends every villain and the Spider-Men to their respective universes. Subsequently, in the scene, Adrian Toomes is released from prison as the world has forgotten everything about Spider-Man's identity, giving him a second chance or he might have been teleported to Morbius's world.

He looks himself in the mirror and is confused as to how he got there and what his motive is in all of this. In the second scene, Michael seems to be in a desert and is waiting to meet someone. He senses someone coming from afar and notices a figure flying in the sky. As it comes closer, he sees that it is Toomes in his MCU Vulture suit that either he has recovered or rebuilt from the ground up.

MCU's version of Vulture suit can be seen in the leaked scenes (Image via The UniBricks/YouTube)

He comes closer to Michael and says:

"Nice to meet you Doc. I’ve been reading about you."

He went on to speak further:

"Not really sure how I got here but it has to do with Spider-Man, I think. I’m still figuring this place out but I still think a bunch of guys like us should team up — we could do some good."

It seems to refer back to the No Way Home post-credits scene, which showed Venom getting sent back to the Sony universe as a result of Doctor Strange’s reversal spell for MCU's Spider-Man towards the end.

Do the Post Credits Scenes set up 'Sinister Six' in future Sony projects?

As has been rumored numerous times, the upcoming Sony film might set the stage for the 'Sinister Six' lineup of Spidey villains. With the post-credit scenes, it seems like Vulture might get the ball rolling and start recruiting other foes of Spider-Man to form the infamous group.

In a recent interview with Jared Leto on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon showed fans a picture of Leto at the No Way Home premiere. The picture shows him wearing a pendant with the number '6' on it, perhaps hinting at being a member of the upcoming 'Sinister Six' teaming up in Sony's Spiderverse. However, when Fallon pressed Leto to reveal some information regarding the same, he held his words back and was very cautious to spoil things for the fans.

Morbius, ready to write a new chapter in the Spider-Man universe, releases April 1, 2022.

Edited by Gunjan