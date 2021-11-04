Which future MCU characters or variants did 'Morbius' official trailer tease?

Sony Pictures surprised everyone by announcing the release month of the upcoming Morbius movie ahead of dropping the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is confirmed to be released in January 2022, which is just a month after NWH's December 17 release date.

The official trailer clip of Morbius confirms several things about the timeline of the movie and its place in the multiverse. The trailer also made several references to known and unknown Spider-Man characters.

While the Easter eggs referring to Black Cat and Rhino were easy enough to spot, the trailer also spawned some theories about how certain other famed as well as obscure characters would come into the MCU.

Here are some existing and new characters that will potentially be set up by the Morbius movie

Blade

In 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced that Blade will be played by Mahershala Ali in an upcoming project. After the announcement, several fans speculated that Morbius will establish a connection with the famed daywalker due to their comic history.

In the Peter Parker: Spider-Man Vol # 8 comic, Blade (aka Eric Brooks) was bitten by Morbius (who was under the control of Hunger/Loxias Crown). The enzymes in Blade’s blood could not stop Morbius’ different vampiric traits, and this made Blade a daywalker.

As a daywalker, Blade could move in the sun and lacked the common vulnerabilities of other vampires. However, his enhanced vampiric abilities came with bloodlust, which Blade later on mitigated with the help of a serum. A similar origin story could be seen for Blade later in the MCU.

Sixth 'Sinister Six' member in No Way Home

Since Morbius was supposed to be released before Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie may have some hints that could explain certain characters showing up in the upcoming Spiderman film.

As of yet, the NWH trailer showcased five potential antagonists for Spider-Man or Spider-Men in the upcoming movie. They include Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, and Sandman.

Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian Toomes and Mac Gargan in Homecoming (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/Marvel)

However, there were no hints of the sixth member. Some fans speculate that the remaining member will be either the Vulture (Adrian Toomes) or the Scorpion (aka Mac Gargan).

While Toomes has been prominently featured in the two trailers, Morbius may also have a cameo from Gargan (portrayed by Michael Mando). This is likely, as both Mac Gargan and Adrian Toomes were last seen in the same prison during the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Green Goblin variant

The Oscorp building in TASM and in Morbius (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/Marvel)

The Oscorp tower shown in the Morbius official trailer had the same nameplate as that of Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man series. Although the building itself was different, the similar font on the logo left fans with more questions than it answered.

In TASM 2, Norman Osborn died, and Harry Osborn ended up being the Green Goblin. This was the same for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Now, from the NWH trailer which featured the pumpkin bomb, it is clear that Willem Dafoe is reprising the role.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in Raimi's Spider-Man (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/Marvel)

However, Osborn being dead in Raimi’s universe could enable a variant of the Green Goblin to be in NWH. It is likely that Norman Osborn, who owns the Oscorp tower in Morbius, will be the one who could be showing up in No Way Home.

Other than these characters, Morbius could also establish some groundwork from Marvel’s Dracula and his vampire network.

