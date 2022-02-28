Who are Bachelor alums Haley and Emily engaged to? Meet the fiancés as twins host bachelorette party

Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson are all set for a new beginning with their better halves. After failing to find love on camera in season 20 of The Bachelor and its spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, the twin sisters finally found love off-camera.

Surprisingly, the fiancés of Haley and Emily Ferguson are renowned hockey players. To celebrate their impending nuptials, the soon-to-be-married twins hosted a bachelorette party with friends at their “hometown of Viva Las Vegas!”

Meet the fiancés of Haley and Emily Ferguson

Although Haley and Emily Ferguson have not revealed the date of the wedding, they will reportedly soon tie the knot with their soulmates in Las Vegas.

William Karlsson

Emily Ferguson has been engaged to ice hockey player William Karlsson, nicknamed “Wild Bill,” in December 2020.

Karlsson plays for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. He had previously played in the NHL for Anaheim and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He holds the NHL record for most goals scored (43) by a single player in an expansion team's inaugural season.

After dating since November 2017, Karlsson got down on his knees and proposed to Emily while on a hike in the Las Vegas area on December 11, 2020.

In 2019, the lovebirds made Las Vegas, Nevada, their new home, as the athlete signed an eight-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights till the 2026-2027 season.

Oula Palve

Haley Ferguson fell in love with Finnish professional ice hockey forward, Oula Palve, who is currently playing for Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The couple was engaged in May 13, 2021.

Speaking about her love story, Haley told Us Weekly,

“We had been talking since October 2019 and then I flew out to New York to spend Christmas with him and I knew that trip he was the type of guy you marry. He surprised me with tickets to The Lion King on Broadway and wined and dined me. He was so kind and thoughtful, and I just got to know who he was as a person.”

Palve surprised his ladylove by proposing at their “potential wedding venue place.” The couple then celebrated the occasion with their “close family and friends” with a “private dinner”.

In 2016, Palve was awarded Best Forward, First All-Star Team and Golden Puck as well as Champion (Jukurit).

Edited by Saman