What time will Paper Girls Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer and more about the sci-fi series

Paper Girls, Prime Video's latest live-action feature, is definitely one of the titles to look forward to this year. The cast for the series swung by at the San Diego Comic-Con interview studio last weekend, promising an exciting watch.

Adapted from the graphic novels by the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, the story follows four teenage paper girls in Ohio who ride out for work in the early hours of Hell Day, which is, November 1, 1988. Imbued with exciting adventures and time travelling, the Prime Video series promises to be a worthy watch.

When will Paper Girls debut?

The release date of the live-action series is nearing. The adaptation of the popular graphic novel will drop on Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET or 12 a.m. PT on Friday, July 29, 2022. Unlike other streaming platforms, Prime Video usually drops the entire season at once. As such, all the eight episodes of the first season will drop at the same time on Prime Video. This is good news for all binge-watchers who prefer to watch the entire season in a day!

What is the plot for the Prime Video series? Is there a trailer?

Paper Girls is anticipated to be the next Stranger Things as it revolves around four teenagers who find themselves confronted with a paranormal situation. Will the series live up to the hype of Stranger Things or will it die away? Only time will tell.

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

“Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey following four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—who are out on their delivery route in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988 when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves and the Old Watch, a militant faction of time-travelers who have outlawed time travel so that they can remain in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.”

You can watch the trailer here:

Time travel will be an important aspect of the series as we see in the trailer. This means, the girls may come face-to-face with their future selves.

In many ways, Paper Girls is an ambitious project. The show involves time travel and other sci-fi elements which call for advanced visual effects. Moreover, the story following four girls off on an adventure is reflective of a personal journey for many.

The cast of the series includes Riley Lai Nelet, who plays Erin Tieng, Fina Strazza, who stars as KJ Brandman, Sofia Rosinsky, who essays the role of MacKenzie Coyle, and Camryn Jones, who portrays Tiffany Quilkin.

Directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, Mairzee Almas, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola, from a script developed by Fola Goke-Pariola, the Prime Video series is coming soon.

