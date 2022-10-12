Twitter speculates on Kick-Ass star Chloe Grace Moretz's role in new MCU project

American actress Chloe Grace Moretz is all set to appear as the lead character Flynne Fisher in the brand new Prime Video series, The Peripheral, premiering its first episode on October 21, 2022.

The 25 year-old actress is however currently trending on Twitter, as speculation among fans regarding her potential Marvel Cinematic Universe role began circulating after Moretz's interview with ComicBook.com. She recently spilled the beans about a meeting with Marvel Studios regarding a potential role, stating:

"Yeah, we've talked a little bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that'd be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it'd be really fun if it was the right role and the right project." (Via The Direct)

From what the actress said, it is quite evident that there is a high possibility for fans to see Chloe Grace Moretz as an MCU character in the near future.

Fans took to Twitter to speculate on the potential role of actress Chloe Grace Moretz in a brand new MCU installment

Since news of the Kick-Ass actress potentially joining the MCU was released, fans have been buzzing with excitement as they speculate on her role in a potential MCU project.

By the looks of their tweets, it seems like fans very much like the idea of Moretz in a new MCU project. Take a look at some of these tweets here:

Tyler Slimm @slimm_tyler @MCU_Direct She’d be perfect for Marvel more than DC. She would either look great as Spider-Gwen alongside Tom Holland, another self reflection for the current multiverse. Or as a mutant, who would turn into a later villain. But she’s a great actress @MCU_Direct She’d be perfect for Marvel more than DC. She would either look great as Spider-Gwen alongside Tom Holland, another self reflection for the current multiverse. Or as a mutant, who would turn into a later villain. But she’s a great actress

DancingDog @ThedancingDog60 @MCU_Direct She was already a superhero. And I liked her in "The Equalizer". She's a good actress. Never hurts to add talent. @MCU_Direct She was already a superhero. And I liked her in "The Equalizer". She's a good actress. Never hurts to add talent. https://t.co/Pbt8XEMK4K

MatthewTwihard @MatthewTwihard @MCU_Direct Chloë Grace Moretz is an incredibly talented actress and it would be awesome to see her join the # #MCU @MCU_Direct Chloë Grace Moretz is an incredibly talented actress and it would be awesome to see her join the ##MCU.

Arachno-ween @Mr_Red18k @MCU_Direct I’d love to see her as Black Cat. Never thought of it before but she’d rule in that role opposite Tom Holland. @MCU_Direct I’d love to see her as Black Cat. Never thought of it before but she’d rule in that role opposite Tom Holland.

Echo Winter @BerZerKerwas @MCU_Direct Oh god I need this SO BAD. She strikes me as a Widow but IDK. I just want to see what she'll bring @MCU_Direct Oh god I need this SO BAD. She strikes me as a Widow but IDK. I just want to see what she'll bring

CallumVerse👻 @R4G312 @MCU_Direct How about Magik? She's the younger sister of Colossus who will no doubt be in Deadpool 3. @MCU_Direct How about Magik? She's the younger sister of Colossus who will no doubt be in Deadpool 3. https://t.co/lkTt1Hi4Kx

Daniela Del Castillo @queenwitch151 @MCU_Direct if Chloe Grace Moretz is chosen as MCU's Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in this upcoming Fantastic Four movie I not would be suprised, I have a good feeling she will absolutely be awsome playing one in the world of MCU @MCU_Direct if Chloe Grace Moretz is chosen as MCU's Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in this upcoming Fantastic Four movie I not would be suprised, I have a good feeling she will absolutely be awsome playing one in the world of MCU https://t.co/qZUmXtvn9m

Where have viewers seen the actress before?

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz began her acting career quite early as a child artist. She first came into the spotlight after playing the pivotal role of Chelsea Lutz in the 2005 horror movie, The Amityville Horror.

The young actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Mindy McCready / Hit-Girl in the 2010 superhero movie, Kick-Ass, Isabelle in the 2011 Martin Scorsese movie, Hugo, Young Diondra Wertzner in the 2015 movie, Dark Places and Frances in the 2018 movie, Greta.

Over the years, Chloe Grace Moretz has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Heart of the Beholder, Big Momma's House 2, Wicked Little Things, The Third Nail, The Poker House, 500 Days of Summer, Jack and the Beanstalk, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Texas Killing Fields, Clouds of Sils Maria, November Criminals, Shadow in the Cloud and several others.

Moretz has also been a part of a few noteworthy TV series, entailing The Guardian, My Name Is Earl, Desperate Housewives, The Emperor's New School (voice), Dirty Sexy Money, American Dad! (voice), My Friends Tigger & Pooh (voice), 30 Rock and a few more.

What is the release date of Chloe Grace Moretz's recent project The Peripheral?

Highly gripping brand new sci-fi thriller series, The Peripheral, is an adaptation of renowned author William Gibson's popular novel of the same name. Scott Smith is the creator of the series.

Apart from Chloe Grace Moretz, the sci-fi series also stars Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Jack Reynor, Charlotte Riley, Adelind Horan, JJ Feild, T'Nia Miller, Austin Rising, Alex Hernandez, Amber Rose Revah and a few others.

So don't forget to watch The Peripheral, arriving on Prime Video, on October 21, 2022.

