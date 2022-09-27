Chloe Grace Moretz 'Family Guy' meme explained as actress opens up on seeking therapy in wake of incident

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz, who grew up in the public eye, has opened up about seeking therapy to deal with feeling complex about her body due to a viral meme.

In a September 20, 2022, interview published by Hunger Magazine, the star spoke up about a particular meme from the sitcom Family Guy and how it affected her. The 25-year-old spoke about the meme where her body was morphed onto the character of 'Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin.'

Moretz pointed out that the particular picture, which was then turned into a meme, was taken while she was entering a hotel room carrying pizza boxes.

Speaking about the incident, the Kick-Ass star said:

"I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram. It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome."

The show writers took inspiration from Chloe's photo and re-created the character of Peter Griffin's great aunt with tiny torso and long legs. The spread of this meme led to body image issues for the Carrie actress.

Chloe Grace Moretz also added that people would rubbish her thoughts about feeling uncomfortable about the meme, which made it more difficult for her to handle the situation. She said that people were making fun of her body and if she brought it up with someone, they would tell her to shut up since they thought that it was funny.

Chloe Grace Moretz had to undergo therapy after developing body complexity

In the same interview, Chloe Grace Moretz also spoke about seeking therapy after she received a lot of media attention while she worked on several other projects. She added:

“For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private. Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open."

Moretz revealed that she became a "recluse" to help herself and took a step back from the media attention. She said that being a recluse helped her get away from photographers and she was able to be herself and had a lot of experiences that weren't photographed. Chloe added that all of this made her "severely anxious when photographed."

She said:

“My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate.”

Chloe Grace Moretz began her acting career in 2004 by appearing in the television series, The Guardian, in the role of Violet.

Since then, she has starred in several films like The Amityville Horror, Big Momma's House 2, 500 Days of Summer, and If I Stay. She's also appeared in a number of television shows like Desperate Housewives, 30 Rock, My Friends Tigger & Pooh and Dirty Sexy Money, among others.

As per her IMDb profile, she will next star in The Peripheral, Nimona, White Night, and Love Is a Gun.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far