Fans have mixed reactions as Amy feels uncomfortable about going to Arizona with Matt in Little People, Big World 

TLC's Little People, Big World returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday night. Titled My New Husband Helping My Ex, this week, Amy and Chris prepared for their trip to Sedona, Arizona. While Chris was excited about their trip, Amy was worried and uncomfortable as they went to meet her ex-husband Matt and his girlfriend.

Episode 7 of Little People, Big World showcased Amy opening up about her trip to Arizona. Her ex-husband Matt and Caryn gifted Amy and Chris the fare for the air tickets to meet them in Arizona. While she was used to occasionally having dinner or lunch with the couple, Amy was still worried about spending time with them in Arizona.

The Little People, Big World star shared that her marriage to Matt wasn't a great one, and now to keep hanging out with him and his girlfriend was a hard pill to swallow. Amy admitted it wasn't an easy thing to do because there was too much history.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their thoughts. While some fans sided with Amy's feelings, some felt that the Little People, Big World star had to loosen up.

Fans left with mixed reactions towards Amy's feelings about hanging out with Matt and his girlfriend in Little People, Big World

Taking to Twitter, some fans shared that Amy's uneasy feelings were valid. A few other fans claimed Amy needed to loosen up.

poetiklysence; wordsinger @wordsing #LPBW those days of standing by and suffering in silence should have ended with the Roloff divorce. I hope that Amy finds the voice to match her courageous and feisty spirit! She doesn't need to be pals with Caryn and Matt. Chris needs to respect and support that! #LPBW those days of standing by and suffering in silence should have ended with the Roloff divorce. I hope that Amy finds the voice to match her courageous and feisty spirit! She doesn't need to be pals with Caryn and Matt. Chris needs to respect and support that!

Sweet T @tdlogsdon Why does Amy go on these get togethers with Matt and Karen if all she does is complain. #LPBW Why does Amy go on these get togethers with Matt and Karen if all she does is complain. #LPBW https://t.co/2kJQ3RZWlk

mzaliz @mzaliz

#LPBW I wouldn't have dinner with an ex and his gold digger around either. Amy is justified in feeling it's stupid. I wouldn't have dinner with an ex and his gold digger around either. Amy is justified in feeling it's stupid.#LPBW

sadiegirl @dogmom27 #lpbw Amy was miserable for basically the whole series, she and Matt were not compatible. Move on #lpbw Amy was miserable for basically the whole series, she and Matt were not compatible. Move on

Sharon Godbolt @SharonGodbolt #LPBW Amy's a better woman than me because there is no way in hell, I would visit my ex and his girlfriend, and what's even creepier is that Chris keep pushing it ... #LPBW Amy's a better woman than me because there is no way in hell, I would visit my ex and his girlfriend, and what's even creepier is that Chris keep pushing it ... https://t.co/qwjQrZ6ImN

Serenity @SerenityAfter I like that Matt and Chris are friends. That’s nice. But forcing Amy and Caryn to be close friends is too much. They can be friends at a distance. #lpbw I like that Matt and Chris are friends. That’s nice. But forcing Amy and Caryn to be close friends is too much. They can be friends at a distance. #lpbw

Desiree @dezireme2 Amy, you could always say no to seeming Matt n Caryn #LPBW Amy, you could always say no to seeming Matt n Caryn #LPBW https://t.co/pb6gj8eIIS

Gina @GinaSny48348448 Why is Amy such an idiot? Grow up already! #LPBW Why is Amy such an idiot? Grow up already! #LPBW

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Amy should have declined to go to Arizona in the first place! #LPBW Amy should have declined to go to Arizona in the first place! #LPBW

Lucy Carrion @lucybarnes

#LPBW Omg Amy, if you didn't want to go, you should have said no. Damn. Omg Amy, if you didn't want to go, you should have said no. Damn.#LPBW

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Going to my ex husband and his new gf house. No thanks. Amy your a good one. #LPBW Going to my ex husband and his new gf house. No thanks. Amy your a good one. #LPBW

More details on what happened this week in Little People, Big World episode 7, season 23

Although Amy was nervous about her trip to Arizona with Chris to visit Matt and his girlfriend, the latter was excited about the couple's visit. Caryn prepared breakfast, and Matt revealed the sleeping arrangement. He shared that Matt and Amy would have to sleep in separate bedrooms.

Caryn added that Matt was the one who wanted to bunk with Chris for the night, so that would leave her and Amy sharing a bed. The couple shared that they went above and beyond to make sure Amy and Chris felt comfortable at their place. The Little People, Big World star also opened up and shared that they were aware that Amy might feel nervous, but they were trying to make her feel comfortable.

During his confessional, Chris shared that he hoped Amy would see how lighthearted and fun it would be to hang out with her ex-husband and his girlfriend. Amy shared that she couldn't believe it was easy for Chris to hang out with Matt and that she found it a little weird.

Amy shared that it felt like she was in the Twilight zone to be hanging out at Matt and Caryn's place. During his confessional, Matt shared that he hoped the trip would go smoothly.

Meanwhile, Tori and Zach fixed a new big girl bed for Lilah and were worried if she would get used to it. Much to their surprise, she felt comfortable in it and slept through the first night without any trouble.

