What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 7 air? Plot, release date and more about TLC’s series

Little People, Big World Season 23 will air its seventh episode at 9:00 p.m. ET on TLC on June 28, 2022. The upcoming episode will see Amy and her husband Chris leaving for Arizona to meet her ex-husband Matt and his girlfriend Caryn, surprising their friends and family members.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled My New Husband Helping My Ex..., reads:

"Amy and Chris head to Arizona to visit Matt and Caryn; the fearsome foursome explore Sedona; Zach and Tori worry about getting Lilah to sleep in her big girl bed before baby number three arrives."

Details of episode 7 of Little People, Big World

The new Little People, Big World episode will air on Tuesday, June 28, on TLC. A preview clip of the episode shows Zach and Tori making a bed for their daughter Lilah to smoothly transition her to a big bed so she can settle down before the family welcomes its third child. In the confessional, Zach says:

"One of the kids needs to transition out of this, like, toddler phase. I don’t know, three kids under five is going to be, oof."

In the confessional, Zach also admits that though the kids will not have the same “childhood” as him since they are no longer staying on the farm, their new house is a good place for the kids to grow up and have a similar kind of experience.

Speaking about his relationship with his father Matt, Zach admitted that he hasn't spoken to his dad "much lately." He also mentions that “his mom, Chris, my dad and Caryn” are hanging out together in Arizona, which seems a bit “strange” to him but he is “staying out of it.”

Zach and Tori are worried about their third child as it is yet unknown whether their unborn child will also have dwarfism. Tori has to go for an ultrasound every month to monitor the growth of the baby to find out the “direction they’re trending in.”

The parents are even worried about their son Jackson, who had leg surgery two months back as he is not showing much improvement.

Recap of Little People, Big World episode 6

In last week’s episode, the Roloffs celebrated Christmas with their friends. Matt and Caryn organized a charity dinner with their friends while Amy and Chris invited their neighbors to a casserole competition cum pajama party. The synopsis of the last episode read:

"As Jackson recovers from leg surgery, Zach, Tori and the kids celebrate the holidays in their own way. Amy and Matt throw separate holiday parties as the family tries to adjust to this new normal. A barn fire forces Matt to rethink his future on the farm."

It was during this get-together when both the families told their respective friends about the Arizona visit. When Matt and Caryn's friends asked the couple about Amy and Chris’s wedding, Caryn revealed that the couple were visiting them in Arizona, shocking their friends as they suggested that the ex-couple get remarried.

Even Amy and Chris' friends had similar reactions and found it odd that Amy was visiting her ex with new husband Chris.

Tune in on June 28, 2022, on TLC to watch the seventh episode of Little People, Big World and see what preparations Zach and Tori are making to welcome their third child.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far