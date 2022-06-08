Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 4: Fans slam Zach and Tori Roloff for influencing their kids to be rude to their grandfather

Tonight on Little People, Big World, Matt tried to reconcile things with Zach and Tori Roloff by giving them his land mower so that they could work on their new property. Matt had previously refused to give his son the north side of the family farm.

Zach was seen giving Matt a tour of his property. The Little People, Big World star, was happy to see his son get excited about his new house and was excited for them to have a kid. He felt that they should sort things out before the baby was born in the spring.

But Zach and Tori were rude to him, and Tori did not come near him to greet him. Even the grandkids were rude to him and did not come near him.

Little People, Big World fans claim that the couple was talking badly about Matt in front of the children and that was why they did not hug their grandfather but were very happy when Amy, their grandmother, visited them. They also slammed the couple for behaving rudely to Matt despite being very practical about the whole ordeal.

1 @realitychick0 Tori better watch the way she talks about those babies grandparents in front of them. Kids know more than we think and it’s not fair to disrupt their relationship #LPBW Tori better watch the way she talks about those babies grandparents in front of them. Kids know more than we think and it’s not fair to disrupt their relationship #LPBW

Little People, Big World fans slam Tori and Zach Roloff for turning the kids against their grandfather

Tonight on Little People, Big World, Matt visited Zach's new home in hopes of reconciliation and to lend him a land mower, but the couple was extremely distant from him. While talking about his relationship with Matt, Zach said,

"Its not going to be the same."

Tori did not greet Matt well, nor did the grandkids. While Matt decided that her granddaughter's birthday was more important than any fight and wanted to come over for the party, Lilah and Jackson did not even greet him.

Even while saying goodbye, Matt told Zach that he expected their relationship to get better and that they were not the first father and son to argue. Zach felt differently and said that his feelings would not change so soon.

Little People, Big World fans slammed the couple for talking about Matt in front of their kids and for being rude to him.

Terri 😷 @terrijo61 I hope that no one is discussing these family problems in front of Jackson. I’ve never seen him react to Matt like that before and I follow their SM not just the show. #LPBW I hope that no one is discussing these family problems in front of Jackson. I’ve never seen him react to Matt like that before and I follow their SM not just the show. #LPBW

Tor Tor 🦎♊️ @Catchthenewt Kids definitely have a tendency to behave differently in different settings. Lilah wasn’t all that excited to see Amy at Amy’s house, but she was fine when Any came to their house 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LPBW Kids definitely have a tendency to behave differently in different settings. Lilah wasn’t all that excited to see Amy at Amy’s house, but she was fine when Any came to their house 🤷🏾‍♀️#LPBW

Ludanmama @ludanmama Seemed like Matt & Tori are tolerating Matt’s visit since he brought them a mower #LPBW Seemed like Matt & Tori are tolerating Matt’s visit since he brought them a mower #LPBW

AndreaG @greeandr #LPBW . Wow the grands aren’t happy to see Matt at all. #LPBW. Wow the grands aren’t happy to see Matt at all.

SEAT @stefrey0406 Hey Zach! Your dad’s not going to be around forever. Think about that! Life is short. Get over it! #LPBW Hey Zach! Your dad’s not going to be around forever. Think about that! Life is short. Get over it! #LPBW

Gina Ram 🇺🇸 @ginar2008 Jackson is ALWAYS excited to see Matt. Zach and Tori influenced Jackson's attitude to Matt. #LPBW Jackson is ALWAYS excited to see Matt. Zach and Tori influenced Jackson's attitude to Matt. #LPBW

Case @ca21410 This visit is not going well #LPBW This visit is not going well #LPBW

What happened tonight on Little People, Big World?

Tonight, Little People, Big World aired its fourth episode of Season 23, titled We're Gonna Pop Out That Baby. Throughout Season 23 of Little People, Big World, things have been tense between Zach and Matt. Zach wanted to buy the north side of his father’s farm, but he quoted the price too high. Matt felt that his son was incapable of working on the farm, and he would have had to do all the work.

Zach was disappointed by his father’s demeanor and moved away from his hometown to Battleground. Zach decided not to work during the pumpkin season. He visited his father on the last day of the season.

Tonight on Little People, New World, Zach and Tori let Jackson play with his grandparents, keeping their rivalry behind them. Matt said that Jackson had always been a part of pumpkin season and interacted with customers, so it was good for him to be there on the last day of the season.

Chris revealed that he did a little bit of gambling during the pumpkin season. He said,

"We did a little bit better than last year."

Zach and Tori planned Lilah’s second birthday party with the theme ‘Two, two, cute.’ Caryn told viewers that she was going to Arizona to visit her daughter around Lilah's birthday so she would not be able to attend her birthday party.

Zach was worried about how Tori would handle Jackson’s leg surgery, as Tori was herself thinking of the worst possible outcome. He said they had to put their big boy pants on because if they don’t handle it well, Jackson would also have issues before the surgery. Jackson lightened the mood by saying,

"I just want them… why is them always not straight."

Tori and Zach announced that they were pregnant for the third time. At the time, Zach told the viewers Tori was 12 weeks pregnant but acted like she was 30 weeks into her pregnancy. The couple surprised Amy with an ultrasound, and she was very happy with the news. Tori said that she wanted her third child to be average-sized but was not way too persistent over it.

Tori revealed that she was terrified and did not tell anyone the news because she had lost a baby before. She said it was difficult and was instead nervous about the pregnancy.

Amy babysat Jackson. Chris revealed that since he had no kids of his own, he liked it when Amy's grandchildren visited as it would be the closest thing to him spending time with children.

The episode description reads,

"Amy babysits Jackson as Chris adjusts to being a grandparent. Plus, the family prepares for Lilah's birthday, and Zach and Tori make a big announcement."

Little People, Big World features the daily lives of the Roloffs, a family where many members have dwarfism. The show focuses on their positive attitude toward living life.

Little People, Big World, airs every Tuesday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

