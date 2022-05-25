Little People, Big World: Why does Matt not want to sell his farm to Zach?

After a dramatic season premiere, Little People, Big World returned to TLC on Tuesday night. Picking up right where they ended last week, Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn discussed Zach's decision to move to Battle Ground. Although Matt was upset with their decision, he added that he was relieved that he didn't end up selling the farm to his son.

Things got off on the wrong foot when Zach had a conversation with his dad in which he expressed his interest in buying the north side of the farm. Matt quoted a price that was too high for Zach to pay and didn't want to reduce it. Upset with the decision, Zach decided to move away from his hometown.

After Matt and Caryn heard the news, the couple was taken aback. During his confessional, Matt shared that he was upset at the way Zach handled the situation. He also added that he quoted the price he did because Zach was not ready to do the work that comes with owning the farm.

TLC Network @TLC #LPBW "I'd rather sacrifice some business element for the sake of family." "I'd rather sacrifice some business element for the sake of family." 😔 #LPBW https://t.co/1rI8IPS9Rn

Matt believed that Zach just wanted to live with his family on the farm and expected his father to take care of the place. Zach and his wife Tori were also unhappy that Caryn joined the negotiation and shared her opinion. However, Matt mentioned that he wanted Caryn there as an extra pair of ears. He added that because of this reason, he was a little relieved that he didn't end up selling the farm to Zach.

Fans who watched Matt's reaction were appalled. Some also believed that Caryn was out of line.

Fans react to Matt refusing to sell Zach his farm on Little People, Big World

Taking to Twitter, Little People, Big World fans shared that they were frustrated with Matt's response, and many believed that he was being cold-hearted. Some also added that they were upset that Caryn stepped in during the conversation.

Jason James @13JasonJames #LPBW Matt is such a cold hearted POS. What is his childhood trauma? Couldn’t just GIVE your son the farm? Your flesh and blood. His gold digger wife is def in his ear. However, I love that Amy is living her best life. The heart of the show! #littlepeoplebigworld Matt is such a cold hearted POS. What is his childhood trauma? Couldn’t just GIVE your son the farm? Your flesh and blood. His gold digger wife is def in his ear. However, I love that Amy is living her best life. The heart of the show! #littlepeoplebigworld #LPBW

NatashaR @Natasha37376542 Caryn is overstepping by getting involved the way she is and Matt letting her make comments about Zach is not cool at all #LPBW Caryn is overstepping by getting involved the way she is and Matt letting her make comments about Zach is not cool at all #LPBW

miss . cantrell @MissSquaw #LPBW I'm appalled how Matt handled business with his kids. Not all has to be just about monetary business. #LPBW I'm appalled how Matt handled business with his kids. Not all has to be just about monetary business.

Tony @NoFear1075 Matt only cares about one thing, Matt. And he’s making that super clear. He says one thing, but goes completely rogue. #LPBW Matt only cares about one thing, Matt. And he’s making that super clear. He says one thing, but goes completely rogue. #LPBW

Isaac A. Martinez @DatCaliDudeUno



Just a Matter of Time when the



I will save this Tweet for when that Day comes. 🏼 #LPBW #TLC Can't take your Money & Farm with you Matt. But that Karen Can when you kick the Bucket before her.Just a Matter of Time when the #Karen Takes the Entire Farm from Dumbass Matt & No Roloff will own it. It's a ShameI will save this Tweet for when that Day comes. Can't take your Money & Farm with you Matt. But that Karen Can when you kick the Bucket before her.Just a Matter of Time when the #Karen Takes the Entire Farm from Dumbass Matt & No Roloff will own it. It's a ShameI will save this Tweet for when that Day comes. 👌🏼 #LPBW #TLC https://t.co/r7Qu5lywdt

Noellesly @msnoellesly “You can’t hate your father and grandpa forever.” Not so sure about that Matt. #LPBW “You can’t hate your father and grandpa forever.” Not so sure about that Matt. #LPBW https://t.co/lp2xSM3pg7

• Tee¹¹ | misses Tomorrow 💛 @_Kyungsoup_



#LPBW The root of Matt’s problem is that damn farm. And Karen’s making it seem like Zach hates Matt and wants to move to get away from him when I think that’s far from the truth. What other option does Matt have lmao u won’t give him the farm bc u can only think business. The root of Matt’s problem is that damn farm. And Karen’s making it seem like Zach hates Matt and wants to move to get away from him when I think that’s far from the truth. What other option does Matt have lmao u won’t give him the farm bc u can only think business. #LPBW

Anthony Taylor @uchouten #LPBW set of ears matt. Not another set of mouth to voice her unwanted opinion. #LPBW set of ears matt. Not another set of mouth to voice her unwanted opinion.

More details on Little People, Big World Episode 2

Apart from the drama and conflict between Matt and Zach, there was more that went down this week on Little People, Big World. Amy and Chris invited Matt and Caryn home for dinner. While Amy found it a little awkward to be having dinner with her ex and his girlfriend, Matt and Caryn appeared to be excited.

During dinner, Caryn shared that she had ordered a terrain wheelchair that she could push Matt around in. This resulted in Amy and Chris bursting out in laughter.

But what stood out the most was the bromance between Chris and Matt. When the couple arrived for dinner, Matt gave Chris a beautiful bouquet of flowers. During the confessional, Caryn opened up about the blooming bromance between Matt and Chris. She revealed that Matt had told her that he wanted to pick up some flowers. Upon hearing this, Caryn said that it would be a good idea to give Amy some flowers. However, Matt quickly stopped her and told her that the flowers were for Chris and not Amy.

TLC Network @TLC Will Zach be able to break a national record?? 🏋 Watch it all go down on an all new episode of #LPBW , TONIGHT at 9/8c! Will Zach be able to break a national record?? 🏋 Watch it all go down on an all new episode of #LPBW, TONIGHT at 9/8c! https://t.co/CjLO375jHN

Matt opened up about how he needed someone to help with the pumpkin season tour. Chris immediately stepped up and stated that he would be happy to help. Meanwhile, Zach was training hard for a weightlifting competition. Zach's trainer, David, was also his mum's trainer.

Little People, Big World Season 23 will return next week for another action-packed episode. The show airs every Tuesday night at 9.00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

