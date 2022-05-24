What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 2 air? Show to explore Zach breaking national weightlifting record

The second episode of Little People, Big World’s 23rd season, will air on TLC on May 24, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The new season of one of the longest-running programs on the network focuses on Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s new life, Zach and Tori’s new baby, and a feud related to Roloff Farms.

However, the upcoming episode will mainly focus on Zach as he is putting all the effort into breaking the national weightlifting record amid injuries and weight issues, just to set an example for his kids that they can achieve anything they want regardless of their size.

What to expect on Little People, Big World Episode 2

Episode 2 of Little People, Big World will air on Tuesday on TLC. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, True Bromance, reads:

“Amy and Chris invite Matt and Caryn to dinner; Caryn buys Matt a new contraption to help recharge their relationship; as Zach prepares to break a powerlifting record, injuries and weight issues threaten his goal.”

In the episode, the 32-years-old father of three kids embarks on an ambitious weightlifting task in the Hardcore Barbell Weightlifting Competition. In the competition, Zach will be attempting to squat a 385 lbs and three power lifts - a back squat, bench press, and a deadlift.

He will perform the lifts in front of three judges, and two of the three judges must approve the lift with two white lights to succeed in his mission. In the preview, he says,

“If I lift it, I’ve beaten the record by four lbs.”

His hard work paid off as he succeeded in breaking the national weightlifting record with his wife Tori Roloff, daughter Lilah and son Jackson, who was present at the competition to boost his morale.

Looking at Zach’s impressive feat, Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, said in the clip:

“It’s impressive to watch anyone to lift that much weight. Also to see someone Zach’s size. It’s even much more impressive. That’s gotta be sending a good message to Jackson, that size doesn’t matter. And Zach is leading a great example.”

Even Zack was overjoyed with his feat despite thinking, “This is heavy,” while performing a back squat. After accomplishing his mission, Zack said:

"I was pretty stoked. This is the end of a really long journey of working out and getting to this moment. I was really excited!"

What happened on the first episode of Little People, Big World Season 23?

Episode 1 of the show started with a lot of tension between the family members after heated farm negotiations between Zach, Caryn, Tori, and Matt, which did not end positively. Zach and Tori, expecting their third child, then decide to move away from the farm and build a new house.

In the new season, fans will only see Zach as his siblings Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob have left the show. Tune in on May 24 at 9.00 pm ET to watch Zach break the national weightlifting record on Little People, Big World, produced by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

