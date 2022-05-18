"Caryn is such a Karen" Little People, Big World fans slam Caryn for interfering in family matters

Little People, Big World, returned to TLC for Season 23. The action-packed episode saw Zach Roloff, and his dad Matt Roloff get into a disagreement. Zach wanted to purchase the north side of his dad's farm. Since Matt was quoting a price too high for Zach to afford, he was upset.

While viewers were upset with Matt's behavior towards his son, they were even more furious with his girlfriend, Caryn. Fans claim Caryn shouldn't have involved herself in the discussion about the farm. They added that she is the one who is influencing Matt's decision.

Tuesday night's episode of Little People, Big World started with Matt and Zach giving their side of how the negotiations went down. Matt's girlfriend, Caryn, also gave her a rundown, which didn't sit well with the viewers. She claimed that the meeting got off to a bad start as the father and son duo were negotiating from a business point of view.

Caryn added that Zach and his wife Tori were unclear about what they wanted. She also said that it wasn't fair for Zach to bring his kids into the business meeting. During the negotiation, he asked his father how much it would be worth for him to see his grandchildren grow up on the farm.

After the argument, Zach distanced himself from the family, and Caryn shared that it was the longest that they had gone without seeing the grandkids. But Zach had a different opinion. In his confessional, Zach shared that he wasn't happy that Caryn interfered in the business meeting. He added that he wanted to discuss the negotiations with his dad and didn't want Caryn talking on his behalf.

On the other hand, Matt claimed that Caryn was his extra pair of ears, and she was there in his best interest. At the end of the episode, Zach made his son Jackson break the news of the family moving to Washington. Both Matt and Caryn were shocked and offended.

The Little People, Big World star's girlfriend, added that she feels Zach and Tori should be walking back into the relationship. Fans who watched the episode slammed Caryn for involving herself in the family business.

Fans say they don't like Caryn interfering in the Roloff family matters on Little People, Big World

Taking to Twitter, fans called out Caryn, claiming she was controlling. Some also added that she had been plotting this and needed to stay out of the family business.

#LPBW Caryn being the controlling NON FAMILY member, then boohoos they are staying away from her. Shut up. Caryn being the controlling NON FAMILY member, then boohoos they are staying away from her. Shut up.#LPBW

#lpbw Caryn been in the cut plotting and planning all along. How you go from working for them to him being you're boyfriend? Now you have input about their family business? Gtfoh Caryn been in the cut plotting and planning all along. How you go from working for them to him being you're boyfriend? Now you have input about their family business? Gtfoh #lpbw

Karen Brown @kbrulz1 Caryn is eating this up with a spoon. She has Matt (and his $$) all to herself now #LPBW Caryn is eating this up with a spoon. She has Matt (and his $$) all to herself now #LPBW https://t.co/UIqQf6bCgg

Karen Brown @kbrulz1 I want to slap Caryn so bad. “Who the f$&€ does that?” Get off the screen heifer! #LPBW I want to slap Caryn so bad. “Who the f$&€ does that?” Get off the screen heifer! #LPBW https://t.co/eXpIi7Qfos

❤️‍🔥 𝕽𝖔𝖝𝖎𝖊 ❤️‍🔥 @Roxaane_D i’m sorry but you don’t negotiate with family. you built a legacy, it should be expected to be passed on. and Caryn is a true karen and a b*tch #lpbw i’m sorry but you don’t negotiate with family. you built a legacy, it should be expected to be passed on. and Caryn is a true karen and a b*tch #lpbw

Karen Brown @kbrulz1 Matt is a manipulative ass. And Caryn acting like she’s queen of the castle #LPBW Matt is a manipulative ass. And Caryn acting like she’s queen of the castle #LPBW https://t.co/LgHO12iFJ1

Next week when Little People, Big World returns, we will see Zach and Tori move into their new home in Washington.

Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

