What time will 90 Day Diaries Season 3 Episode 8 air? Plot, release date and more about TLC’s reality series

90 Day Diaries Season 3 is all set to return on TLC with a brand new episode this Monday.

The show’s concept became quite popular during the COVID-19 lockdown era when the franchise was launched. 90 Day Fiancé: Diaries revolves around the lives of multiple single individuals and married/engaged couples from the franchise.

Each episode tries to cover as many cast members’ stories as possible. The upcoming episode will feature Tom Brooks’ strong desire to marry Mariah Fineman, who seemed reluctant about the idea of marriage.

When will 90 Day Diaries Episode 8 air?

90 Day Diaries Season 3 Episode 8 is set to air on TLC on Monday, May 16, at 10.01 PM Eastern Time and 9.01 PM Central Time.

Viewers can also opt for different TV service providers, such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream, to get the channel. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after it premieres on the TLC channel.

What to expect from the new episode

Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries season 3 is set to deal with two couples and three single individuals. Titled It Takes Two To Tango, the upcoming episode will feature Tom and Mariah having a different opinion about marriage. Danielle will be inviting her ex-husband to her graduation party, leading to some tension in her family.

In a preview, Danielle was seen nervous before telling her children that her former spouse Mohamed would join them at her graduation party. One of her daughters, Kylee, was left in shock as she said:

“I mean after everything I feel like we have all already moved on. There’s no point in bringing him in a family event, it just seems more awkward.”

Her two other daughters and son were not happy with Danielle’s decision. They warned their mother that Mohamed’s presence would not be welcomed.

The official synopsis of the new episode also stated that 90 Day Diaries episode 8 would feature Caeser, Evelyn, and Kyle and Noon’s stories as well. The synopsis reads:

“Tom wants to marry a reluctant Mariah; Danielle invites her ex-husband Mohamed to graduation; Caesar proves his worth as a man; Evelyn moves back home; Kyle and Noon want to get pregnant.”

The previous episode dealt with the life stories of Molly, Tania, Larry and Jenny, Dean and Rigin, and Vanessa and Colt. Viewers can catch past weeks’ episodes on TLC’s website, while the new episode will air on the network’s channel at 10.01 PM ET on Mondays.

Edited by Danyal Arabi