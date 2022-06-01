“It’s just sad”: Little People, Big World fans are disappointed with Matt and Caryn’s behavior towards their son

Tonight's episode of Little People, Big World was filled with new moves. Zach and Tori shifted to their new house while Chris gave wagon tours for the first time on the occasion of pumpkin season.

Zach and Tori decided not to participate in the pumpkin season on Little People, Big World and focussed on their move instead. They visited their father on the season's last weekend, but things were very awkward between the father-son duo.

Matt and Caryn were initially happy to see him. Matt asked him questions about his new life, but Zach acted coldly, and Tori left the table mid-conversation after sensing the tension between them.

Matt was hurt by this and said that they should not have visited them if they were going to act in such a manner, but Little People, Big World fans sided with Zach and slammed Matt for pretending to make everything look alright.

They felt that Matt was the reason for his own family falling apart. They also slammed Caryn for trying to be a part of the conversation and accused her of manipulating her boyfriend.

Amy @myopinion222 I feel like Karen is really manipulating Matt in a negative way which is bringing distance between himself & Zach. Does Karen want the farm for herself one day? The behavior from her recently has really made me question her intentions. It’s just sad. #littlepeoplebigworld I feel like Karen is really manipulating Matt in a negative way which is bringing distance between himself & Zach. Does Karen want the farm for herself one day? The behavior from her recently has really made me question her intentions. It’s just sad. #littlepeoplebigworld

Little People, Big World fans slam Matt and Caryn for pretending to make everything seem alright

Zach's wife Tori sensed the tension in the air and left the table. She said,

"I was extremely uncomfortable."

Matt's girlfriend Caryn also joined the conversation later, but Zach and Tori did not like it.

Little People, Big World fans felt that Matt was trying to push Zach to forget past arguments and slammed him for being the reason for Zach shifting out of his hometown. They thought that he was the reason his family broke up and slammed Caryn for trying to be a part of the conversation.

Alexanderite @Alexanderite79 #littlepeoplebigworld #TLC Matt broke up his family. He needs to own it. #littlepeoplebigworld #TLC Matt broke up his family. He needs to own it.

ChoCho @ChoCho21734895 #littlepeoplebigworld Matt and Caryn acting like they are the good guys. @TLC Matt and Caryn acting like they are the good guys. @TLC #littlepeoplebigworld

mzaliz @mzaliz

#LPBW Matt doesn't get it. We watched him for over 15 years say he couldn't wait until his kids and grandkids could take over the farm. He misled all of them. I'd be OK with a spinoff of just Amy/Chris and Tori/Zach. Don't need Matt and Caryn on this show anymore. Matt doesn't get it. We watched him for over 15 years say he couldn't wait until his kids and grandkids could take over the farm. He misled all of them. I'd be OK with a spinoff of just Amy/Chris and Tori/Zach. Don't need Matt and Caryn on this show anymore. #LPBW

Susan @SnoozenIt I just can’t with Caryn’s attitude towards Zach and Tori. She is WAY out of her lane #LPBW I just can’t with Caryn’s attitude towards Zach and Tori. She is WAY out of her lane #LPBW

Amy @myopinion222 Open your eyes Matt because you may end up growing older with no kids or grandkids around you. Caryn is trying to completely destroy your relationship with your Zach & Tory. Wake up, Matt!! #littlepeoplebigworld Open your eyes Matt because you may end up growing older with no kids or grandkids around you. Caryn is trying to completely destroy your relationship with your Zach & Tory. Wake up, Matt!! #littlepeoplebigworld

LearningToLetGo @Learning_2LetGo



Matt, u and Caryn need to ADMIT AND APOLOGIZE to ur son, for goodness sake. #LittlePeopleBigWorld The elephant in the room, plus Caryn’s stoic apathy towards Zach + Tori, reeks of stubborn pride. Lose Caryn! I mean, errr, ahhh…Lose the arrogance and self-righteous stance, FIRSTMatt, u and Caryn need to ADMIT AND APOLOGIZE to ur son, for goodness sake. #LittlePeopleBigWorld The elephant in the room, plus Caryn’s stoic apathy towards Zach + Tori, reeks of stubborn pride. Lose Caryn! I mean, errr, ahhh…Lose the arrogance and self-righteous stance, FIRSTMatt, u and Caryn need to ADMIT AND APOLOGIZE to ur son, for goodness sake.

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



#LittlePeopleBigWorld #lpbw Karen, STFU. You're one of the major causes of the problems and maybe you should mind your business a bit more? Karen, STFU. You're one of the major causes of the problems and maybe you should mind your business a bit more?#LittlePeopleBigWorld #lpbw https://t.co/uYtt4PcwU7

Stephanie @Stephan61483484 Matt, don’t forget that the show and farm are popular because of your family. #littlepeoplebigworld Matt, don’t forget that the show and farm are popular because of your family. #littlepeoplebigworld

What happened between Zach and Matt on Little People, Big World?

Lat week on Little People, Big World, Zach revealed that he wanted to buy the north side of the farm, but his father Matt quoted a price way too high for the area. Zach was upset with the ordeal and decided to move out of his hometown with his family.

Matt was upset about the fact that Zach was shifting to Battle Ground but was also happy that he did not sell the farm to his son. He was sad about how his son handled the situation and confessed that he deliberately quoted the price too high because he felt that Zach would not want to work on the farm.

The Little People, Big World cast member, believed he would have to do all the work on the farm while Zach and his family lived comfortably on the property. Zach was also upset with Caryn for being a part of the conversation, but Zach wanted her to be there “as an extra pair of ears.”

What happened on Little People, Big World tonight?

Tonight on Little People, Big World, Chris Marek gave Amy, Matt, Sven and Caryn a mock wagon tour of the area to prepare for the pumpkin season. Usually, Zach gave the tours, but after an argument with his father, he decided not to take up the job this season and instead moved out of his hometown. Matt revealed that he was disappointed by his son’s decision but he would deal with it anyway.

Chris revealed that he practiced a four-page script the night before to prepare for the tour. He stopped in the middle of the road to re-read the script. Amy pointed out his mistakes multiple times in the middle of the tour. Chris was annoyed and said in a confessional,

"She was harsh."

Chris did manage to pull off the tour well on the first day of the pumpkin season and Amy wore a cheer-leading outfit to encourage him on Little People, Big World.

Amy visited Zach and Tori when they were packing and discussed with him about his family not being a part of the pumpkin season. Zach revealed that he was upset with his father's overall behavior in the previous episode of Little People, Big World. He felt that he needed the farm for his family and that Matt needed to think about his family. He said,

"He should be worried about relationships."

Amy revealed that she was not expecting things to be sorted out between Zach and Matt anytime soon. She said,

"You just have to figure out what that forward look like."

Zach and Tori revealed that they liked their new open-space house, including the new kitchen and yard. They told the audience that their first-born son, Jackson, needed leg surgery. While there were two options available to treat his wobbly legs, either cutting the bone or adding a plate over the growth bone, the doctors suggested the latter. The Little People, Big World cast member Zach himself revealed that he has had two leg surgeries in the past.

The Little People, Big World episode description reads,

"Pumpkin season is underway, but with things still tense between Matt and Zach, Zach and Tori skip it to focus on their move and on Jackson, who needs surgery for his bowed legs. Also, Chris gets off to a rocky start as a wagon tour guide."

Amy and Chris visited Zach and Tori at their new house. Zach revealed that he wanted a garden and a pool in the backyard.

Little People, Big World releases new episodes every Tuesday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

