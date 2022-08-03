6 Common Myths about Therapy

With growing awareness around mental health, individuals have started seeking therapy at exponential rates. However, myths around therapy continue to persist and stop people from seeking the desired help.

When a person breaks a bone, they know that they have to hurry to a doctor and expect medication or a cast over their bones. However, when one wants to seek mental treatment, there can be so many questions. “Will we just talk?”, “Will my IQ be tested?”, “Will I be told to lie down to be hypnotized?”, "Why should I pay for therapy?"

These popular questions stem from popular media, hearsay, and poor depictions of mental health in movies and social media. Given the influence that these sources have on our belief systems, myths around mental health and therapy can be found in every nook and corner.

Not only can these myths stop you from seeking treatment, but they also create a prejudiced outlook. They create shame and guilt for individuals who do decide to see a mental health professional.

However, things are changing for the better as well. From the cricket pitch to the streaming community, therapy is increasingly being recognized.

Most Common Myths Surrounding Therapy

A single article may not be sufficient to cover the plethora of myths that continue to prevail in our society. However, the most common myths that make mental health professionals roll on the floor with laughter are listed below.

Mind Reading

The most common myth is that we may expect the therapist to read what we think and figure things out. Absolutely not! Psychology is the science of mind, behavior and soul, however, it doesn’t bless therapists’ with the super power of mind reading.

If there are things that the therapist can figure out about you, they do it through your words, thoughts and actions. Mind reading is considered to be the most common myth, especially since therapists in the media have been largely shown to do so.

They’ll tell my family!

It may not be easy to trust a mental health professional with your secrets. Nonetheless, you can, since therapists are legally and ethically bound to keep your secrets. Confidentiality is the top myth buster since it protects your safety in all circumstances.

The therapist won’t tell on you or gossip about you with their friends and family. Records, if any, are also kept securely even from the therapists’ family members and close friends. The only time a mental health professional can break confidentiality is if they seek supervision or if your mental and physical safety is compromised.

A gossiping therapist is not a qualified one. (Photo by Yan Krukov via Pexels)

Motivational Speeches

Most of us assume that we have to think "positive" or talk to someone to feel better and in this case there is no need to visit treatment. Alas, this is the era of motivational speeches, self-proclaimed healers and “good listeners”, which often take the front seat of the show. Though your therapist will motivate you, they won’t engage in blatant advice giving and monologs.

Motivational speeches may be inspirational, but they are not therapy. (Photo by Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels)

Problem Solvers

We may also turn to the therapist to solve our problems. Unfortunately, for individuals who want their problems to be solved by a therapist, treatment usually fails. Therapy is hard work and sometimes you will be pushed to your limits. The goal of any therapeutic work is to make you self-reliant and self-motivated to solve problems.

Only for Disorders

Depictions of mental health in popular culture promote the idea that therapy is only for those with severe distress and disorders. Though this does hold true, treatment is not only for the distressed and deprived. It is also for those who want to feel even better, work on their strengths and explore the unknown! Therapists can also work with you to understand your personality, core values, goals, and aspirations.

Best Friends for life

Though your therapist is a well-wisher and will always support you when you need it, it is a temporary relationship. Your therapist will help you make short-term gains but will not rush you through the process. The relationship won’t be a cold-cut work relationship, but they can’t be your best buddies either.

They’ll help you find more support and build on your current relationships. Think of therapy as a building ground for all other relationships in your life. If there is improvement or progress in one area, it naturally spreads out to other areas.

End-Note

Unlike these myths, therapy is a room where you feel safe and secure and can talk about anything and everything. A therapy session can look like this - you enter the room, are made comfortable and then are invited to speak your mind. Remember, this room is sound proof - information stays safe and secure inside it.

Sessions can be a safe haven, a problem-solving ground or a skill-building space. It can be what you want it to be, irrespective of your race, age, or gender!

