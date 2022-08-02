"Watching her with mental health made a lot of athletes take a step back and realise it’s OK to put certain things above our sport" - Coco Gauff on Naomi Osaka

Roland Garros finalist Coco Gauff has hailed Naomi Osaka for bringing the topic of mental health into the public consciousness ahead of her Silicon Valley Classic campaign in San Jose.

Osaka, 24, made headlines last year when she pulled out ahead of her second-round match at the French Open, citing mental health issues. In the process, she brought forth her battles with depression and anxiety to the limelight, finding a lot of support from fellow players. Earlier, she had refused to do her mandatory media obligations, for which the tournament punished her with a $15,000 fine.

The Japanese hasn't played since Roland Garros this year, due to an Achilles injury. However, Osaka is set to return to action at the WTA500 event in San Jose this week, where Gauff will also play.

Speaking in her pre-tournament press conference, Gauff lauded the four-time Grand Slam winner for taking a stand on mental health and for being a trailblazer of sorts. Gauff said:

“Watching her with mental health made a lot of athletes take a step back and realise that it’s OK to put certain things above our sport. I feel like we were used to being told that was wrong. So, it was nice to see her and Simone Biles put mental health first. I’m glad that she’s a representation of tennis, a representation of our sport. I always like seeing her. When I lost to her in Cincinnati (last year), I told her, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Osaka will open her campaign at the Silicon Valley Classic later tonight (Tuesday) against Qinwen Zheng, while Gauff will lock horns with Anhelina Kalinina in her first-round clash.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 campaign so far

Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka has had an injury-riddled 2022 campaign thus far. The former World No. 1 has played only 17 matches this year, winning 12.

Osaka started the year with a semifinal run at the Melbourne Summer Set before reaching the third round at the Australian Open. After an early exit at Indian Wells, the 24-year-old reached her first final of the season in Miami, falling only to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The BOSS it's Swiatek!



World No.1 on monday, Iga Swiatek wins the The BOSS it's Swiatek!World No.1 on monday, Iga Swiatek wins the @MiamiOpen outclassing Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to make the Sunshine Double! 🏆 The BOSS it's Swiatek! 🏆 World No.1 on monday, Iga Swiatek wins the @MiamiOpen outclassing Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to make the Sunshine Double! https://t.co/D3j27Y8sl4

She has played only three matches since then, losing two. Osaka made the Round of 32 in Madrid before losing in the first round at Roland Garros. She'll hope to get her campaign started in earnest on the North American hardcourts leading up to the US Open later this month, a tournament she has won twice till date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far