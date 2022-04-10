When did Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz start dating? Relationship explored as couple tie the knot in lavish wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Saturday, April 9.

Brooklyn married Nicola, 27, in Palm Beach, Florida, at a black-tie event held at Peltz's family residence.

Brooklyn and Nicola had a multi-day celebration, with wedding guests arriving on April 8 for welcome drinks before the main event, held on April 9 afternoon. The wedding also had a traditional Jewish ceremony.

Thank god they kept out of that mess, they wanted them there for sure, #BeckhamWedding #BrooklynBeckham #NicolaPeltz 👰🏼🤵🏻‍♂️ The most tabloid exclusive wedding I've seen in a decade, I thought the said no phones allowed, but the damn photos are all over the net.Thank god they kept out of that mess, they wanted them there for sure, #NotOurCupofTea

The ceremony saw Brooklyn Beckham's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, along with brothers Romeo and Cruz and sister Harper, supporting the 23-year-old on his big day.

As for Nicola's family, her businessman father Nelson Peltz and former model mother Claudia Heffner were present for the event. The Bates Motel's star seven siblings, including actor Will Peltz and professional hockey player Brad Peltz, were also in attendance.

Lilian Chan @bestgug Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are MARRIED! Couple tie the knot in stunning early-evening ceremony at her parents' ocean-view compound



Brooklyn and Nicola would have received the seven Jewish marriage blessings recited under the chuppah and over wine

Personalities like Marc Anthony, Gordon Ramsay, Mel C, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Jordana Brewster also attended the wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship timeline

The now-husband-and-wife were first linked together in October 2019 after they were spotted together at a Halloween Party. At the time, Brooklyn Beckham had freshly broken up with model Hana Cross in August 2019 after dating her for almost a year. The star also had an on-and-off relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz from 2014 to 2018.

On the other hand, Nicola Peltz was previously dating Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother, Anwar Hadid, before getting into a relationship with Brooklyn.

Two months after dating, in January 2020, the couple made their love Instagram official by sharing photos with each other. Brooklyn posted a series of pictures with his then-girlfriend-now-wife Nicola, where they can be seen standing in front of a bathroom mirror. While Nicola shared an intimate mirror selfie where Beckham could be seen checking his phone shirtless.

After making their relationship Instagram official, the couple were spotted at several fashion shows together, including the Paris Fashion Week and Saint Laurent show.

After dating for less than a year, in July 2020, Brooklyn popped the question in front of Nicola. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Beckham recalled asking Peltz to marry him in a gazebo, which was filled with candles, flowers, wine and caviar.

"I couldn't open up the wine, which was really embarrassing. After 10 minutes I finally opened it, poured her a glass, got on my knees. She didn't know what I was doing. I start(ed) telling her how much I love her. It lasted like five minutes. And then I reach back, I've got the ring, I open it, I was like, 'Will you marry me? Because I want to be with you for the rest of my life. You're my best friend.'"

He continued by saying that Peltz kept crying for the next five minutes while he waited for an answer, which according to him was "a little bit nerve-wracking."

Brooklyn and Nicola had intended to marry before 2022, but had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In an interview with Hello! in November 2021, Beckham revealed:

"If COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

While talking to British Vogue before their nuptials, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz played a fun game with the publication where the Holidate star revealed that she was "terrified for the first dance" while Beckham confessed that he'd be "more likely to cry on their wedding day."

