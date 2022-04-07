Who are Nicola Peltz's parents? All about her family ahead of Brooklyn Beckham wedding 

American actress Nicola Peltz is all set to marry David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, on April 9.

As per reports, the 27-year-old star's billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia Heffner Peltz, will host the star-studded bash.

The impending wedding will be the formal meeting of two extremely powerful families, each with a large fortune, magnificent homes, private aircraft, and a slew of lucrative enterprises.

While David and Victoria Beckham are expected to have a combined worth of roughly £335 million, Nelson Peltz is said to have amassed a fortune of around £1.3 billion, demonstrating that this wedding will be that of a high-class event.

Who are Nicola Peltz's billionaire parents?

Nicola Peltz's dad, Nelson, and mother, Claudia, live in a 27-bedroom mansion in Bedford, New York, with personalities like Bruce Willis and Glenn Close as their neighbors.

The 78-year-old businessman and investor reportedly has several housekeepers, bodyguards, domestic staff, gardeners, and maids there.

Outside, there's an ice hockey rink and a lake, and inside, there's a massive collection of art. There's even a flock of albino peacocks outside, according to Fortune magazine.

Despite dropping out of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1963, Nelson Peltz has built himself a successful career. He started distributing frozen food for his family's tiny firm, A. Peltz & Sons, and spent the next decade with his brother growing it into a public corporation with £111 million in revenue over 15 years.

According to Mail Online, he then turned Triangle Industries into one of the world's largest packaging firms before selling it in 1989 for an estimated net worth of £666 million.

Peltz is currently the founder of Trian Fund Management, an investing business.

Peltz's use of helicopters to commute from the family home to his job in downtown New York irritated his neighbors in the 1990s, and they filed a lawsuit complaining about noise and safety.

Meanwhile, Nicola's mother and Nelson's third wife, Claudia, is a former model. Claudia and Nelson married in 1985.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham will be getting married in the former's Florida house

Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach residence (Image via Google Maps)

Nelson and Claudia own a £76 million, 44,000 square foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, in addition to their Bedford residence.

According to the Daily Mail, large marquees have been constructed on the grounds of Nicola Peltz's family estate in Florida ahead of her and Brooklyn's wedding this weekend. As part of the preparations for the duo's spectacular £3 million ceremony, aerial images were shot of three white marques gazing out over the ocean.

Security has been on standby to ensure everything goes according to plan during Saturday's event, with guard dogs roaming the grounds as well.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria, and former footballer Phil Neville are anticipated to attend the wedding.

Edited by Siddharth Satish