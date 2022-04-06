Who is Victoria Beckham's sister, Louise Adams? Posh Spice shares rare photo with sibling ahead of son Brooklyn's wedding 

English songstress Victoria Beckham shared a rare picture with her younger sister, Louise Adams.

On April 5, the 47-year-old fashion designer and Adams posed casually for a photo while celebrating the 20th birthday of the latter's oldest daughter.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Spice Girls singer posted a picture while wishing her niece Tallulah May on her birthday.

Screenshot of Louise Adams' Instagram story where she reposted Victoria Beckham's original upload

The sisters are seen dressed similarly in the snap, with Victoria Beckham wearing a basic navy blue number with her hair hanging down her back and Adams sporting a black shirt and slicked-back hair. Tallulah May, Beckham's niece, posed alongside the sisters in a colorful, patterned strapless gown.

The family picture was taken only days before Brooklyn's wedding to fiancée Nicola Peltz. The couple got engaged in July 2020, a little over six months after going public with their love on Instagram in January.

Who is Victoria Beckham's sister, Louise Adams?

Louise Adams is Victoria Beckham's younger sister. The 39-year-old is a mother of four kids: Finley Flood, Liberty Flood, Tallulah-May Flood, and Quincy Flood, whom she shares with ex-husband Darren Flood.

Like her sister Victoria Beckham, Adams used to own a clothing boutique called Hidden Closet in Hoddesdon, England.

In 2014, she divorced her second husband, communications manager Flood, after a five-year marriage. Louise was previously married for five years to Hayden Isted, the CEO of a mobile phone firm, but they separated in 2007.

Adams earlier expressed her joy at the former pop star's choice to spend more time in the United Kingdom. While talking to Now Magazine:

"I like having her living nearer to me now. It's great having our families together – it's good. We're both just working mums, providing for our families."

In February 2021, it was reported that Louise Adams had taken up a job at a coronavirus testing center. She reportedly worked as a £13-per-hour supervisor at an Essex drive-in test center.

According to reports, her job entailed directing arriving cars into the parking lot as drivers waited for their samples.

According to photos acquired by multiple media outlets, Adams was seen directing traffic at the site while wearing a hi-vis jacket and PPE mask.

exclusiva digital @exclusivadg Louise Adams, hermana de Victoria Beckham, trabaja como ayudante en un centro de pruebas de Covid-19 dando paso a los vehículos. Cobra entre 13,85 libras esterlinas por hora, muy lejos de la fortuna de 335 millones de libras que tiene la ex Spice Girl bit.ly/3bdfOtY Louise Adams, hermana de Victoria Beckham, trabaja como ayudante en un centro de pruebas de Covid-19 dando paso a los vehículos. Cobra entre 13,85 libras esterlinas por hora, muy lejos de la fortuna de 335 millones de libras que tiene la ex Spice Girl bit.ly/3bdfOtY https://t.co/ImWTkEPG2M

Staff at the testing facility are thought to be paid between £13 and £19 per hour for the 'vital' task. The news came three years after her clothes shop, Hidden Closet, had closed. Adams apparently shut the shop when she was unable to recruit a third party to take over management.

According to sources, she also wanted to spend more time with her four children.

Edited by Shaheen Banu