What time will The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power episode 6 air on Prime Video? Details explored

The much-awaited episode 6 of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12 AM ET. The epic fantasy drama series has been gleaned from J. R. R. Tolkien's highly celebrated The Lord of the Rings and Appendices.

After the fifth episode ended on such a dramatic note, with Theo displaying the broken-down sword to Arondir and the townspeople preparing for war against the approaching Orc army, fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting the sixth episode.

The title of the sixth episode has not yet been released by Prime Video. It has been directed by Charlotte Brändström.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about the sixth episode of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1, ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Learn all about The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1 episode 6, before it arrives on Amazon Prime Video

What are the release date and time of episode 6 of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1?

Episode 6 of the fan-favorite fantasy drama series, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1, will be released on Friday, September 30, 2022, 12 AM ET, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

How's the official video clip for episode 6 looking?

Prime Video dropped an official video clip for the upcoming episode 6 of the show on September 20, 2022. Take a closer look at it here:

The video is accompanied by a short description that reads:

"Are you ready? The battle begins this Friday at 12am ET."

The sixth episode promises to be nothing short of spectacular, with an electrifying battle on the horizon.

How many episodes are left to be released of Season 1 of the Prime Video series?

In Season 1, there are only three episodes left to be released, including episode 6. The release dates for the upcoming three episodes are given below:

Episode 6: September 30, 2022

Episode 7: October 7, 2022

Episode 8: October 14, 2022

Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, has been receiving quite a lot of positive responses from viewers all around the globe for its riveting storylines and briliant cinematography.

The Prime video series is executive produced by Patrick McKay, J. D. Payne, Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Callum Greene, Gennifer Hutchison, J. A. Bayona, Jason Cahill, Belén Atienza, Bruce Richmond, Eugene Kelly, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1, airing on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12 AM ET, on Prime Video.

