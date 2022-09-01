Who is Lloyd Owen and what did he reveal about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot?

Lloyd Owen, the critically acclaimed British actor and theatre artist, has been cast as Elendil, one of the most important characters in the upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Owen revealed information about a fan-favorite character from The Lord of the Rings franchise, among other things, in a podcast with PEOPLE. Lloyd Owen will play the intriguing Elendil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Elendil is Isildur's father, a Nmenórean sailor who will lead the final alliance of Men and Elves.

Amazon Prime Video's official synopsis for the fantasy drama series reads:

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

View Owen as Elendil in the official Prime Video trailer for the upcoming series here:

Without further ado, let's get to know Lloyd Owen and what he revealed about the series ahead of the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video this Friday, i.e. September, 2, 2022.

What did Lloyd Owen disclose about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plotline?

Owen discussed the plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a podcast with PEOPLE. He said:

"If you only know the films — which are based on those books — that's a really dark point in middle earth history. There's not a lot left for everyone,...And so you're just stuck in that one bit of world, that bit of Middle-earth. This time, which is thousands of years before, what you'll actually find is so many civilizations at their absolute peak of their powers at the top of their game."

Lloyd Owen further added:

"So the dwarves of Khazad-dûm, who are essentially gone in the third age, you see them and their minds at the height of their power, the elves at the peak of their power, Númenor at the peak of its power."

The actor also revealed that Sméagol, a fan-favorite character from The Lord of the Rings franchise, will not appear in the upcoming prequel series because the series' main focus is on the origin story and Sméagol appears much later. He stated:

"He's not around. I'm afraid. No Sméagol....It explains how that journey happens. We are actually creating the rings themselves in this show way, way before he finds it,...That's the joy of this: This is where it all begins."

Learn all about the British actor Lloyd Owen, before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Lloyd Owen, was trained at the prestigious RADA or Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and National Youth Theater. He has a 30-year theatre career and has been a member of the highly acclaimed Royal Shakespeare Company.

The British actor's notable theatre performances include leading roles in The Tempest, Twelfth Night, Hamlet, Henry VI, Part 3, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, East Lynne, Closer, The Way of the World, Edward II, Julius Caesar, The York Realist, Iphigenia, Clouds, The Bodyguard, The End of Longing, and several others.

Over the years, Owen has also been a significant part of several movies, including Between Dreams, The Seasons Alter, The Republic of Love, Get the Picture, Miss Potter, Apollo 18, Thugs of Hindostan and more.

Lloyd Owen has also appeared in a number of notable television shows, including The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father, Get Real, Hearts and Bones, Coupling, Monarch of the Glen, The Innocence Project, Viva Laughlin, Taking The Flak, The Originals, and others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an engrossing epic series, will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022, with the first two episodes. Patrick McKay and J. D. Payne created the series after being inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's beloved work The Lord of the Rings and Appendices.

