Who is Tyroe Muhafidin? All about the Australian actor ahead of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere

Tyroe Muhafidin, the highly talented 16-year-old Australian actor, is all set to play a significant role in the much-awaited fantasy epic drama series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The series will arrive with episodes 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, September 2, 2022. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have served as the series' developers gleaned from The Lord of the Rings and Appendices, written by the legendary J. R. R. Tolkien.

The official synopsis for the brand new prequel series, released by Amazon Prime Video, states:

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Tyroe Muhafidin will be seen portraying the character Theo, Bronwyn's son, in the upcoming prequel to the much-celebrated Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

Since Amazon Studios launched the first look of the actor, viewers have been excited and eager to learn about the Australian actor. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Tyroe Muhafidin ahead of the series' debut this Friday.

All about Tyroe Muhafidin and his work before The Rings of Power's premiere

16-year-old Tyroe Muhafidin is an Australian actor who has landed the vital role of Theo, Bronwyn's son, in the grand Amazon Prime Video drama series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Reportedly, this is the first major character the young actor will be seen playing on-screen. However, he has been a part of a few other noteworthy TV series and short films before. The list includes Treasure Maps and Tinned Spaghetti (Short Film), Dusk (Short Film), Two Sands (Short Film), and Caravan (TV Limited Series).

In Treasure Maps and Tinned Spaghetti (2018), he appeared as Riley, in Dusk (2018), he played the role of Noah, in Two Sands (2021), he portrayed the role of Tyroe, and in Caravan (2019), he was seen as Brody.

Tyroe Muhafidin has also been a significant part of a music video titled, Make Them Suffer: Ether, released in 2016.

During an intriguing discussion at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Tyroe Muhafidin gave away some significant information regarding the Second Age war engaging Humans and Elves, as well as how Theo’s bloodline helps shape his true identity in that particular space and time.

Tyroe Muhafidin said:

"He’s not happy, you can say that a little. Obviously, the history between the humans and the elves you know, 1000s of years prior, Theo’s ancestors sided with Morgoth and fought against the elves, and so in punishment for their doing that they got banished and had to restart in almost the slums of the Southlands." (Via Wiki Of Nerds)

He added:

"And it’s patrolled by the Elves. And you know, and it was generations ago, and Theo thinks and Bronwyn thinks, and I think the whole village thinks that it’s time to move past it and move forward, but the Elves just won’t forget. So there’s a lot of tension in there. And especially when your mom is dating one of them." (Via Wiki Of Nerds)

A still from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 (Image Via Amazon Studios)

It is safe to say that the audience has been quite eager to witness what Muhafidin will bring as Theo in the upcoming Prime Video fantasy series.

Don't forget to catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, arriving this Friday, September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

