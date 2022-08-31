The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - 5 things to know about Celebrimbor

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to be released on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022. The high budget and visually stunning teaser and trailer have already intrigued viewers and fans of the fantasy genre. While the series does bear the pressure of standing up to the movies it is a prequel to, it boasts a unique style of its own.

This Prime Video series is set centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. While most of the much-loved characters from Tolkien's books have been adapted for the show, some characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been created specifically for the show.

Celebrimbor is one such character that features in the show and is, at the same time, one of the most important characters in the books as well. His actions are at the center of some of the most important events in the story. Here are a few things about the Ñoldorin prince, Celebrimbor, that you might want to know before you dive into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Some details about Celebrimbor, the Ñoldorin prince from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

1) Celebrimbor was from the House of Fëanor

Curufin, the fifth son of Fëanor, was the father of Celebrimbor. Fëanor, despite being a skilled warrior, was overcome by pride and greed, as is often seen to be the case with some of Tolkien's characters. However, his grandson Celebrimbor didn't inherit most of these traits. Celebrimbor was kind and noble. He maintained friendly relations with most creatures.

Craftsmanship, however, was one thing he did inherit from Fëanor. Hailing from the House of Fëanor did bring Celebrimbor a level of prestige and respect in Ñoldor. Fëanor being his ancestor was what made him the prince of Ñoldorin.

2) He had an obsession with crafts

Celebrimbor was a master smith and an extremely talented craftsman. During the Second Age, Celebrimbor was known for his finesse in ring-making and craftsmanship. The book describes him as having "an almost Dwarvish obsession with crafts."

When he later moved to Eregion for his love of crafts, he dug deeper into the knowledge Dwarves had about crafts and exotic material. He was also introduced by them to mithril, a valuable metal that could be used to make multiple things. Later on in the story, Celebrimbor decides to trust his conscience over craft when Sauron comes around to create the Rings of Power.

3) He was a friend of the Dwarves

Owing to his pursuit of perfecting his craftsmanship, Celebrimbor developed great relationships with Dwarves. During his time in Eregion, Dwarves placed their complete trust in him and revealed their secrets of ring-making and art to him. He is one of the few elves who placed their trust in Dwarves and gained that trust back in The Lord of the Rings universe. However, events that unfolded later on led to a rift between them.

When Sauron, the Dark Lord, came about seeking Dwarves' help with making rings, most of them blindly believed him to learn and master ring-making. Celebrimbor, however, did not trust him and suspected that some dark forces were at work. During this time, he went on to make some rings with his own skills without the help of Sauron, which led to further conflict.

4) He is the maker of the three Rings of Power

Celebrimbor and Galadriel (Image via Geek Feed)

Of all the rings in the story, The Rings of the Elves, were all made by Celebrimbor. The three rings are known to be the fairest of them all and uncorrupted by Sauron. However, these rings are subject to the authority of the One Ring of Power. What is different about them is that they are some of the most powerful rings apart from the One Ring of Power.

Celebrimbor's legacy is mostly owed to the three rings named Nenya, Vilya and Narya. He was a skilled craftsman who also went on to make the second Elfstone for Galadriel. The stone was later passed on to Aragorn, a primary character in The Lord of the Rings movies and books.

5) Celebrimbor is played by Charles Edwards

Charles Edwards (Image via The Stage)

Charles Edwards is popular for his theater and film performances. He has a strong presence in the theater community owing to his involvement in Broadway shows. The 52-year-old actor is a respected artist who became popular for his Broadway debut in 2005 playing the role of Richard Hannay, in a play called 39 Steps. He was also part of multiple Shakespearan plays.

Before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Edwards played the role of a private secretary to Queen Elizabeth on the critically acclaimed Netflix show The Crown and essayed the role of a secretary to Princess Diana in Diana. He has also appeared on Sherlock. His role as Celebrimbor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is probably Edwards' first substantial role in recent years that promises some scope for a brilliant performance.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was developed for Prime Video and will be premiering on September 2, 2022. Celebrimbor is among the most important characters in the show, and Charles Edwards' appearance in the role has already become a topic of much anticipation for fans of the beloved LOTR franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das