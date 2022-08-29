Where to stream The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 soundtrack? Complete list revealed

The soundtrack of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, the highly anticipated prequel fantasy-drama series for the beloved Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, is currently available on every music streaming platform all around the globe.

Emmy-winning music composer Bear McCreary has acted as the music composer for the series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. The series is all set to air on Prime Video, with the first two episodes airing on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's magnum opus, The Lord of the Rings, and its appendices, the upcoming prequel series is all set to take the audience on a fascinating journey to Middle-Earth’s Second Age.

Dark Lord Sauron's epic rise, the island kingdom Númenor's epic fall, the last convention between Men and Elves and the proceedings of Rings of Power, will be chronicled in the series.

Since Amazon Studios announced the release of the series' much-awaited soundtrack, fans of the The Lord of the Rings franchise have been buzzing with excitement to listen to the complete soundtrack. So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out what songs are there in the soundtrack and where they can be streamed.

The complete list of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 soundtrack explored

The entire soundtrack for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 has a total of 39 songs. 37 of them are available on all music streaming platforms, including Spotify.

However, only subscribers of Amazon Music will have access to two exclusive songs, The Promised King and Find the Light, from the soundtrack of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1.

The soundtrack also entails two amazing songs sung by two significant cast members — Sophia Nomvete, who will portray the character Princess Disa and Megan Richards, who plays the role of Harfoot Poppy Proudfellow. Nomvete has sung the song titled A Plea to the Rocks and Richards has sung the song This Wandering Day.

Take a closer look at the list of all the songs from the highly intriguing soundtrack of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 here:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title by Howard Shore Galadriel by Bear McCreary Khazad-dûm by Bear McCreary Nori Brandyfoot by Bear McCreary The Stranger by Bear McCreary Númenor by Bear McCreary Sauron by Bear McCreary Valinor by Bear McCreary In the Beginning by Bear McCreary Elrond Half-Elven by Bear McCreary Durin IV by Bear McCreary Harfoot Life by Bear McCreary Bronwyn and Arondir by Bear McCreary Halbrand by Bear McCreary The Boat by Bear McCreary Sundering Seas by Bear McCreary Nobody Goes Off Trail by Bear McCreary Elendil and Isildur by Bear McCreary White Leaves by Bear McCreary The Secrets of the Mountain by Bear McCreary Nolwa Mahtar by Bear McCreary Nampat by Bear McCreary by Bear McCreary A Plea to the Rocks by Bear McCreary (feat. Sophia Nomvete) This Wandering Day by Bear McCreary (feat. Megan Richards) Scherzo for Violin and Swords by Bear McCreary Sailing into Dawn by Bear McCreary Find the Light by Bear McCreary (Amazon Music Exclusive) For the Southlands by Bear McCreary Cavalry by Bear McCreary The Promised King by Bear McCreary (Amazon Music Exclusive) Water and Flame by Bear McCreary In the Mines by Bear McCreary The Veil of Smoke by Bear McCreary The Mystics by Bear McCreary Perilous Whisperings by Bear McCreary The Broken Line by Bear McCreary Wise One by Bear McCreary True Creation Requires Sacrifice by Bear McCreary Where the Shadows Lie by Bear McCreary (Instrumental)

The music of the highly captivating prequel series has been given by the prestigious Emmy Award-winning music composer Bear McCreary. He has previously composed music for other epic series, including Black Sails, Outlander and Foundation.

The critically acclaimed music composer has also composed music for several other notable movies and series, including The Walking Dead, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The soundtrack also features the main title track that has been composed by three-time Academy Award-winning music composer Howard Shore. He has previously given music to all movie adaptations of the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien to date. He received two Academy awards for his musical contributions to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

While talking about how honored he is for his contribution to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Bear McCreary said in a statement:

"J.R.R. Tolkien’s stunning novels and their film adaptations have had a profound impact on my imagination for nearly my entire life. I am honored to compose the music that will help guide audiences through the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth."

While talking about the soundtrack of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Bob Bowen, the head of music for Amazon Studios worldwide, said in a statement:

"This soundtrack is a stunning companion to the series’ exploration of the Second Age of Middle-earth...we’re excited to give fans a further glimpse into the epic series."

Don't forget to listen to the complete soundtrack of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 and watch the first two episodes of the series, releasing on Friday, September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava