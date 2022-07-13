"He is a winner": Lee Min-ho’s fans send supportive messages after 'Pachinko' Emmy snub

On July 13, Lee Min-ho’s fandom, Minoz, took to Twitter to publish supportive messages to the actor after his path-breaking 2022 drama, Pachinko, was snubbed at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

On July 12, the Emmy Awards announced this year’s nominees in which the global phenomenon Squid Game racked up an impressive 14 nominations in highly prestigious categories.

However, viewers were upset to learn that another fan-favorite drama, Apple TV+’s ambitious Korean venture Pachinko featuring Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Youn Yuh-jung, Jin Ha, and Jung Eun-chae, amongst others, did not get any significant nominations.

However, the drama got one nomination, “Main Title Design.” But that wasn't enough to soothe the fandom.

Minoz was hopeful that the actor and the series would receive at least one nomination. Unfortunately, the show was royally snubbed by the Emmys jury.

So heartbreaking that Pachinko/Lee Min Ho didn't get the Emmy's nominations... anyway for the millions who watched it, he is a winner!

Fans backed Lee Min-ho on social media, sending the actor messages of encouragement. They also called out the Emmy committee for the unfair snub, upset at the lack of acknowledgment for a critically acclaimed K-drama like Pachinko.

Lee Min-ho trends on social media after Pachinko left out of 2022 Emmys nominations

We will always be proud of you Lee Min Ho.

There is no denying that Lee Min-ho is one of the biggest Korean stars in the world. The talented actor, who rose to fame with the teen rom-com Boys Over Flowers, took his first step towards an international career with Pachinko, a Korean-American production by Apple TV+.

Lee Min-ho played the role of Koh Han-su, a fish broker with criminal connections, his first Korean-American production, and the first time he auditioned for a role since his breakthrough series, Boys over Flowers.

The series was critically acclaimed, garnering massive praise from fans worldwide, with critics lavishing praise on Lee Min-ho’s layered portrayal of Koh Han-su.

The series fared well commercially, and people were hopeful that it would bag some amazing nominations at this year’s Emmy nominations, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

ok enough of Emmys, lets move forward. #LeeMinho you are wonderfully talented and deserved our love.

#Pachinko We can only speculate about why Pachinko and LMH didn't get any nominations. Fact is that Lee Min Ho went outside his comfort zone with the role of Hansu and showed aspects of his acting that made many people speechless. He didn't play Hansu, he embodied that role. We can only speculate about why Pachinko and LMH didn't get any nominations. Fact is that Lee Min Ho went outside his comfort zone with the role of Hansu and showed aspects of his acting that made many people speechless. He didn't play Hansu, he embodied that role. #Pachinko https://t.co/fcoELHgnr5

We're so proud of you bb you did THE BEST Lee Min Ho doesn't need any awards.. Awards need him!

CUA 🧩 @yocuayyaj I know many are disappointed Lee Min Ho didn’t receive an Emmy nomination but look at it this way.. He will come back stronger for season 2 #Pachinko ! They all will! It’s his 1st role in Hollywood, he’s competing with the best and he already has received so much acclaimed!! I know many are disappointed Lee Min Ho didn’t receive an Emmy nomination but look at it this way.. He will come back stronger for season 2 #Pachinko! They all will! It’s his 1st role in Hollywood, he’s competing with the best and he already has received so much acclaimed!! https://t.co/zNdHQydnEq

About Pachinko

Based on Korean-American author Min Jin Lee’s best-selling eponymous novel, Pachinko is a saga chronicling the stories of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The show tells a story that unfolds across Korea, Japan, and the United States, through the eyes of its main protagonist Sunja.

The poignant and heartbreaking narrative deals with themes of racial profiling, love, loss, poverty, and stereotyping, among other events with historical origins in the 20th-century Korean experience with Japan.

The first part of the series has eight episodes and aired on March 25, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+. It received unanimous praise for its sensitive writing, compelling performances, and captivating cinematography.

The series has a roster of talented Korean and Korean-American actors. Lee Min-ho portrays Koh Han-su and Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung plays the older Sunja. Minha Kim plays the younger Sunja.

Korean-American actor Jin Ha plays Solomon Baek, Jung Eun-chae stars as Kyunghee, and Steve Sanghyun Noh takes on the role of Baek Isak.

The first part of the series ends with Baek Isak getting arrested by the Japanese police as Sunja and their son Noa try to bail him out.

Solomon Baek decided to stay back in Japan after falling out with the American firm where he was employed.

Koh Han-su meets up with Noa, gives him some good advice, and hands him the pocket watch that Sunja previously owned.

On April 29 local time, Apple TV+ announced, ahead of the season 1 finale of Pachinko, that the series had been renewed for a second season.

Pachinko showrunner, creator, writer, and executive producer Soo Hugh shared in excitement:

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family. I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between nations to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph, and reckoning.

