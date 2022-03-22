“I was pretty worried about how I would perform”: Lee Min-ho about Pachinko

Lee Min-ho shared a short clip featuring footage from the sets of Pachinko, rehearsals, and the time that the superstar of Korean drama spent researching his role. In this clip, the actor spoke about how it was preparing to be part of the Apple TV+ original and the many challenges he faced.

Min-ho also stated that he was worried about how he would perform, considering he had less time than usual to prepare for his role. He plays Koh Hansu in Pachinko, a show based on a book of the same title, penned by Min Jin Lee.

Hansu has a negative shade, one that fans of the Hallyu star may not connect well with, considering his previous roles in romantic comedies.

Lee Min-ho wanted to show a different side in Pachinko

Lee Min-ho, used to having ample time to prepare for his role in shows, did not have as much time as he would have liked to prepare for this series. The video captured the 34-year-old working through his lines, researching his character, and the time the show is set in.

In the promo video, he said:

“What I found challenging about playing this character was expressing emotions of a person who lived before my time. I had less time to prepare for this role than I usually do. So by the time filming began, I was pretty worried about how I would perform.”

The Seoul native also touched upon his character in Pachinko:

“This character Hansu is both good and evil. He is a man who had to choose evil and live as a bad man to survive. I wanted to show a different side of myself and my own version of Koh Hansu.”

Pachinko is set in three time periods spanning almost eight decades. The show’s central characters are Sunja — portrayed by Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Min-ha, and Jeon Yu-na — and Koh Hansu.

Hansu’s life takes a sharp turn when he meets Sunja, and there is heartbreak, betrayal, and intense emotional upheaval. Whether Hansu and Sunja get a happy ending will be the show’s crux.

The Apple TV+ original is slated to premiere on March 25, and the series consists of eight episodes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer