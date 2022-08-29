Who is Markella Kavenagh? All about the actor who plays Nori Brandyfoot in LOTR: The Rings of Power season 1

Actress Markella Kavenagh essays the role of Nori Brandyfoot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1. Kavenagh is a noted Australian actress who's appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years in minor and supporting roles.

Kavenagh's Nori Brandyfoot plays a pivotal role in LOTR: The Rings of Power season 1. Read on to find out about Markella Kavenagh's other works, her role in LOTR: The Rings of Power season 1, and more.

Markella Kavenagh's early life, projects, role in LOTR: The Rings of Power season 1, and more

Markella Kavenagh is a young and promising actress from Australia. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, she was born in 2000, and studied at Wesley College in Melbourne. During her early days, she worked extensively in theater before getting an offer for a role in Foxtel's mystery-romance series, Picnic at Hanging Rock. Kavenagh played the role of Myrtle in the series and appeared in six episodes.

Following that, in the course of the next few years, Markella Kavenagh went on to appear in several other noted films and shows like Romper Stomper, The Cry, The Gloaming, and True History of the Kelly Gang, to name a few.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, Markella Kavenagh was working at a fashion store when she got a call from her agent regarding an audition for the role of Elanor ''Nori'' Brandyfoot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. She went on to give the audition, and about two weeks later, she was confirmed to be a part of the cast.

Nori Brandyfoot is a Harfoot, known for her inquisitive and adventurous nature. In the first season of the show, Nori, along with her friend, learns about an enigmatic figure called The Stranger. The character of Nori is created specifically for the show, and not many other details about her are known at this point.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Markella Kavenagh said,

''Nori is a very resolute, very inquisitive Harfoot. She kind of pushes the boundaries and she just really wants to subvert tradition and the expectations of what being a Harfoot looks like. She kind of leads with the idea that a fear of risk can be greater than the risk itself, so why not just go out there and take it and see what you can do.''

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast and trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer was released on August 23, 2022, by Amazon Prime Video, and it showcases a glimpse of the show's stunning production values, with several pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming season. Viewers can look forward to a spectacular experience that seeks to do justice to the LOTR franchise.

The show features several actors in crucial roles, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, among many others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

