Who is Morfydd Clark? Meet the actor who plays Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Morfydd Clark will step into the shoes of Galadriel in Amazon Studios' upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series is a spin-off of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit, all of which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books. The Rings of Power is a prequel to the film franchises, taking place a thousand years before The Hobbit's events.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

Galadriel is described in the text as the daughter of a prince of Nolodor and is regarded as one of Middle Earth's greatest Elves. She is also known as the Lady of the Lothlorien Woods as she and her husband Celeborn rule Lothlorien together. During this time, the couple meet Annatar, Lord of Gifts, and work together to design the power rings. Nenya, one of the three Elven power rings, was carried by Galadriel.

Read on to find out more about Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in the series.

Who is Morfydd Clark, or Galadriel from The Rings of Power?

Morfydd Clark is a Welsh actress best known for her roles as Maud in Saint Maud and Dora Spenlow in The Personal History of David Copperfield. In the latter, she played supporting character of David Copperfield's mother.

Clark was nominated for a British Independent Film Award and a BAFTA Rising Star Award for her performance in the psychological horror film Saint Maud. Clark also appeared in Dracula, a Netflix and BBC co-production, in 2020.

Some of Clark's other notable works include Eternal Beauty, The Man Who Invented Christmas, and Crawl among others.

Clark will play Galadriel in The Rings of Power, a character who has appeared prominently in all of the teasers and trailers released thus far. Cate Blanchett played Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings films.

More information about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive television shows ever produced. The eight-episode series will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and will conclude with the season finale on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The LOTR book series was adapted into a trilogy by Peter Jackson. The third film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2003.

The upcoming series will feature an ensemble cast comprising Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards.

Other actors include Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Viewers can catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1 at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

