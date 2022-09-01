Who is Leon Wadham? Meet the actor who plays Kemen in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 

Leon Wadham, a 22-year-old highly talented young actor, will play Kemen, Pharazôn's son, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an upcoming fantasy-drama series.

Amazon Prime Video's official synopsis for the fantasy drama series reads:

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Fans have been eager to learn more about the 22-year-old actor since Amazon Studios released his first look. So, without further delay, let's dig deep and find out all about Leon Wadham, ahead of the series' debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 1, 2022.

Leon opens up about his role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

In an interview with Collider, Leon Wadham discussed his character Kemen's relationship with his father Pharazôn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He said:

"Listen, Pharazôn is a great man. And I think the children of powerful people can fall into two categories, you could argue. They can try and match and outdo their parents, or they can coast with a level of entitlement. And I think he's more in that category, at the point we meet him..."

"...He's, you know, he's landed in a position of incredible privilege. He's living in a golden age, he's got everything he's ever wanted. There's no real desire for that to go away."

Leon Wadham further said:

"And so I think his dad's frustration with him is that he's not bringing any new ideas to the table, because the ideas of the day have served him really well personally. And his journey is one where he's going to have to interrogate what he stands for, and what he thinks is worth fighting for, and what that fight might actually entail."

Learn all about the actor, Leon Wadham and his work before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power airs on Prime Video

Leon Wadham, 22, is a writer, theatre artist, director, and actor. He received his training at Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School.

The impressive list of theater plays that the young actor has been a part of, includes Lord of the Flies at Auckland Theater Company, Tribes at Silo, The Cape at Circa, The Pitchfork Disney at Q Theater, Tinderbox at BATS and Essays In Love at Basement Theater.

Aside from notable theatre productions, the actor has also appeared in a number of notable movies and short films, including Weirdoes, Why Does Love? Pork Pie, Pirates of the Airwaves, Blankets, Shopping, A Bend in the Road, Monkeys Don't Mix, The Catch, Under the Mountain, and Jack & Jill.

Leon Wadham has also appeared in a number of well-known TV shows and miniseries, including The Bad Seed, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Terry Teo, When We Go to War, Go Girls, and The Dark Knight.

The young actor is best known for portraying the role of Levi Hirsh in Go Girls and Matt Logan in The Bad Seed.

Besides acting, Wadham also has a few notable writing credits under his belt. Sunny Skies, a popular TV3 sitcom, is among those on the list. He has also directed notable films such as School Night, Moving, Golden Boy Series 2, Citizen's Handbook, and others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an engrossing epic series, will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022, with the first two episodes. Patrick McKay and J. D. Payne created the series after being inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's beloved work The Lord of the Rings and Appendices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal