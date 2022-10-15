House of the Dragon episode 9: What time will the show air on HBO and HBO Max? 

Set in the aftermath of the death of King Viserys, House of the Dragon is gearing up for a shocking new turn of events for its penultimate episode. From the start of the series, it was made clear that King Viserys I Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, was the only person who held the peace between the Hightower and Targaryen sides of his family.

The new episode of House of the Dragon will debut on its scheduled date this Sunday, October 16, 2022, on HBO and the HBO Max streaming platform. As usual, the new episode will drop at 9 pm ET/PT. To watch the show, access to the HBO channel or HBO Max, the streaming platform, is required as the series is an HBO original and will be exclusively available on the channel.

House of the Dragon episode 9 is titled The Green Council

House of the Dragon episode 9, which has been titled The Green Council, is set in the immediate aftermath of King Viserys’ death. As such, the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) will be the main focus of the show now.

The upcoming episode will see Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans) finally decide whether they will heed Viserys’ words and allow Rhaenyra to inherit the Iron Throne, or if a civil war will ensue. There is a high chance that the latter will occur.

This episode is very critical as it will set the stage for The Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that will wreak havoc and cause damage to generations to come.

King Viserys' death in episode 8

Sadly, after an entire season of suffering from leprosy, King Viserys passed away in episode 8. But before passing away, he did his best to defend Princess Rhaenyra and her son’s claim to the Driftmark Throne and set things right between the various factions of the family.

In the final few moments of Viserys' on-screen appearance, he was seen hosting a supper and giving an emotional speech about how differences must be set aside to ensure the family stays united. Although it looked like Alicent and Rhaenyra nearly rekindled their friendship, viewers wondered if it will be short-lived.

More details about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the much-loved HBO series The Game of Thrones. It is set several hundred years before the events of the latter and is based on the novel Fire & Blood. The series chronicles the rule of House Targaryen starting with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and focuses primarily on the Targaryen civil war, The Dance of Dragons.

The upcoming episode will see the following stars in the limelight:

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon Targaryen

Catch House of the Dragon this Sunday on HBO.

