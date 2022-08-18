Who is House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine and where have you seen him before?

Paddy Considine is confirmed to return to the screen this August with the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. HBO's fantasy epic, Game of Thrones, which graced our screens from 2011 to 2019, is back but with a spin-off.

After a successful run for nearly a decade, HBO concluded the story of the seven kingdoms with a satisfying end. Although the conclusion was not quite what fans had anticipated, given the quick and unforeseen twist towards the end, the HBO series remains one of the most watched shows ever. Now, it is back again with a prequel that will look into the story of one of our beloved dynasties, House of the Dragon.

Who is Paddy Considine? All about his role in House of the Dragon

Paddy Considine is an English actor, director, and screenwriter who started his career in acting with the director Shane Meadows, who cast him in his first role in the 1999 feature A Room for Romeo Brass. Considine's impressive performance landed him a role in Pawel Pawlikowski's Last Resort the following year.

Paddy Considine started working in the industry with several small features where he was cast in plenty of scene-stealing supporting roles. The actor has been cast in movies like 24 Hour Party People (2002), Born Romantic (2000), and The Martins (2001).

However, fame and recognition came for Considine for his performance as Richard in the 2004 film Dead Man's Shoes, which he co-wrote with his friend and director Shane Meadows. He is also noticeable for his role in Pawlikowski's My Summer of Love (2004).

Paddy Considine's other notable films include 2005's Cinderella Man, Hot Fuzz (2007), and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), where he can be seen starring in supporting roles. His main features include films like Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1980 (2009) and Submarine (2010).

Considine also released his feature-length directorial debut, Tyrannosaur (2011), which won him a BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

Paddy Considine plays the role of King Viserys, who would succeed the old King Jaehaerys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Perceived as a good and decent man, chances of his survival look bleak in the Game of Thrones prequel. As the brutal forces of Westeros plot against the kind-hearted Viserys, what lies in his fate?

All about House of the Dragon

Based on George R.R Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon will specifically look into the legacy of the Targaryen family. Set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones unfolded, the prequel series will primarily focus on the underlying fortunes and politics of the Targaryen family.

The series will unfold in the backdrop of the ghastly civil war that ensued among the Targaryens, also known as Dance of Dragons. The series will premiere on the HBO streaming platform this August 21, 2022. Watch the trailer here:

Catch Paddy Considine in the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, coming to the HBO streaming platform soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht