What time will House of the Dragon episode 8 air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

House of the Dragon, the highly monumental and consuming prequel to the much-celebrated and beloved fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, is all set to release its eighth episode, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

The much-loved prequel has been gleaned from renowned author George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood and chronicles the saga of the epic rise and fall of the House of Targaryens, the only dragonlord family who survived the Doom of Valyria. The story is set nearly 200 years before the events that took place in Game of Thrones.

Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin have served as the creators of the prequel series. Pepe Avila del Pino, Fabian Wagner, and Alejandro Martínez are the phenomenal cinematographers of the series, while Ramin Djawadi has given music to the fantasy drama prequel series.

Episode 7 of the prequel series, titled, Driftmark, ended on a gripping note with Rhaenyra and Daemon secretly getting married in the Old Valyrian custom, to carry on the pure Targaryen bloodline. The episode also saw Laenor fleeing Driftmark with Ser Qarl, after faking his own demise.

Without a shred of doubt, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the upcoming episode 8 will unfold. So, without further delay, let's dig deep and find out all about episode 8 of the show, ahead of its debut on HBO and HBO Max, this Sunday.

Learn all about House of the Dragon episode 8, before the brand new episode airs on HBO and HBO Max

What are the release date and time of House of the Dragon episode 8?

The much-anticipated eighth episode of the prequel to Game of Thrones will be released this Sunday, October 9, 2022, on the popular network HBO and the streaming platform HBO Max. The airtime of the series' episode 8 is 9 pm ET.

Episode 8 has been titled, The Lord of the Tides. The director and writer for the episode are still unannounced. The first season of the prequel will have a total of ten episodes, denoting that after the launch of the eighth episode, there will only be two more episodes left to release. Thus, the series is currently at its pointy end.

The release dates for the remaining episodes of House of the Dragon, including episode 8, The Lord of the Tides, are given below:

House of the Dragon Episode 8: October 9, 2022

House of the Dragon Episode 9: October 16, 2022

House of the Dragon Episode 10: October 23, 2022

Rhaenyra, Alicent, and Daemon's children to be seen as grown-ups in episode 8 of the prequel series

Episode 8 of the Game of Thrones prequel is expected to see an array of sets converge on King’s Landing to determine Driftmark's succession. The Lord of the Tides will also see the final massive time jump of the season and most probably of the entire series. The children of Rhaenyra, Alicent, and Daemon will all be seen as grown-ups.

Take a closer look at the official preview video for the eighth episode.

By the looks of the official preview video for House of the Dragon episode 8, it is quite apparent that viewers are in for an intense and highly stimulating rollercoaster ride.

Who are the cast members of the prequel series?

The promising cast list for the prequel series includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Gavin Spokes, David Horovitch, and several others.

Don't forget to watch episode 8 of House of the Dragon, airing exclusively on HBO and HBO Max, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes