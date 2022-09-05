"An epic battle": Fans rave about House of the Dragon Episode 3 

The third episode of House of the Dragon was released on Sunday, September 4, and fans haven't stopped talking about it since.

With the first two episodes taking their time to establish the setting and character conflicts, action finally kicked off in the third episode with a devastating war turning things around. Fans on Twitter showered praise on the episode, highlighting its cinematography and battle sequences. One user described the battle in the episode as ''epic.''

#HouseoftheDragon Really enjoyed episode 3, Daemon straight up one man armied like 20 dudes and Sea Smoke and all the Valeryons came in like champs! Wish we at least got a fight with Crabfeeder and Daemon but still an epic battle…ep 4 here we come Really enjoyed episode 3, Daemon straight up one man armied like 20 dudes and Sea Smoke and all the Valeryons came in like champs! Wish we at least got a fight with Crabfeeder and Daemon but still an epic battle…ep 4 here we come 💪🏼🔥💪🏼#HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/ZqYYN69IA9

In brief, about House of the Dragon Episode 3

The third episode takes place more than two years after the events of the previous episode. King Viserys now has a son with Alicent. This son is named Aegon.

One of the major aspects the episode focuses on is Rhaenyra's bitterness towards her father, who shockingly married her best friend and now has a son, who has been named the heir. Meanwhile, Daemon and Lord Corlys set out to fight the Crabfeeder. A battle soon follows, and the episode ends with the death of a prominent character.

Overall, the episode is well-paced and balances action without deviating from its focus on characters. The battle sequence is stunning and elevates the episode to a different level altogether.

Matt Smith and Milly Alcock shine as standout performers in the episode.

It takes a special kind of actor like Matt Smith to have no dialogue and yet give that impeccable performance. Rhaenyra Targaryen is the true heir



#HouseoftheDragon episode 3 was the strongest entry yetIt takes a special kind of actor like Matt Smith to have no dialogue and yet give that impeccable performance. Rhaenyra Targaryen is the true heir #HouseoftheDragon episode 3 was the strongest entry yet 🔥It takes a special kind of actor like Matt Smith to have no dialogue and yet give that impeccable performance. Rhaenyra Targaryen is the true heir 🔥 https://t.co/iB5UVxjJYe

Twitterati can't stop gushing about House of the Dragon Episode 3

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the latest episode of the series. Many viewers praised the stunning visuals and the battle sequence, whilst also commending Matt Smith's performance as Daemon Targaryen.

Overall, fans seemed impressed with the episode, although some pointed out that it could have explored the character of Crabfeeder more. Critic reviews for the episode have also been mostly positive.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

#HouseoftheDragon Daemon dragging the Crab Feeder’s servered upper body out from the cave is my favourite scene from the episode 3. The second sons won!! Daemon’s guts is unparralled!! Daemon dragging the Crab Feeder’s servered upper body out from the cave is my favourite scene from the episode 3. The second sons won!! Daemon’s guts is unparralled!!#HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/forifu7MeC

#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD the last minutes of episode 3 were fkn EPIC. Man was like “we’re losing? Okay hold my wine. Let’s END this tuhday”⚔️ rooting for Daemon Targaryen, das my prince the last minutes of episode 3 were fkn EPIC. Man was like “we’re losing? Okay hold my wine. Let’s END this tuhday” 🔥🐉⚔️ rooting for Daemon Targaryen, das my prince #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD https://t.co/cr59JyPgkQ

A quick look at House of the Dragon plot so far

The series takes viewers centuries before the events depicted in Game of Thrones. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per HBO:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The show adopts a slow-burn approach, with not a lot of action happening in the first two episodes.

Tensions arose in the second episode after the King received a surprise marriage proposal to marry Lord Corlys' daughter. Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen stole a dragon egg, infuriating the King and Rhaenyra. The King sent his men to convince Daemon to return the egg, but he refused to change his mind until Rhaenyra made a shocking entry and talked him into returning it.

In the end, the King shocked everyone when he announced his decision to marry Alicent Hightower.

You can watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max.The next episode is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2022.

