House of the Dragon: 5 things to know about Daemon Targaryen

The premiere episode of House of The Dragon, which dropped on HBO Max on August 21, 2022 has already become the talk of the town owing its plotline and connections with the Game of Thrones universe.

Set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, and is a history of House Targaryen. Key among the members of this house is Daemon Targaryen.

Daemon, the warrior and dragonrider, is a descendent of the Targaryen dynasty and the presumptive heir to the Iron Throne. He is married to his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen.

In House of the Dragon, the character of Daemon Targaryen is essayed by Matt Smith (previously seen on Doctor Who). The premiere episode of the series already introduced viewers to this Targaryen and it remains to be seen how his character develops over the course of the remaining nine episodes of the show.

Here, we explore some interesting facts about Daemon Targaryen.

Master of Coin, Lord of Flea Bottom, and more: 5 quick facts about House of The Dragon's Daemon Targaryen

1) Daemon was married twice before he wedded Rhaenyra

Daemon Targaryen (Image via Telegraph India)

Daemon's marriage to his niece Rhaenyra is the most popular one and is pivotal to the story in House of The Dragon. However, the character was in two different marriages before he wedded his niece. He also shared two children with his second wife.

Daemon's first wife was Rhea Royce, the heir to Runestone.

However, this marriage was initiated by Rhea's grandmother, and Daemon soon developed an aversion towards both Rhea and the Vale, which is where he lived with her. Rhea reciprocated the aversion, making the marriage a loveless one.

Daemon then married Laena Velaryon, with whom he had twin girls, Rhaena and Baela. Although not much is known about her, Laena was a dragonrider and the sister of Rhaenyra Targaryen's first husband, Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Daemon then went on to marry Rhaenyra and fathered two sons with her.

2) Daemon wields the Dark Sister

The Valyrian Steel Sword (Image via Fandom Wire)

The Dark Sister in House of the Dragon is a timeless sword made of Valyrian steel, which can withstand the hurdles of time and remain sharp forever without the need to be honed.

Jaehaerys presented the Dark Sister to Daemon for his skill and prowess. The sword also becomes a character in the show owing to how it changes the fate of the characters and the events in the story. Daemon, owing to his possession of the Dark Sister is considered a great warrior who is almost too competent for any opponent.

While the origin of the sword is unclear, the Dark Sister is known to have existed for a very long time and is expected to last forever.

3) He is also known as Lord of Flea Bottom

Being the central character that he is, Daemon goes by many names and titles, one of them being Lord of Flea Bottom.

A poor slum, Flea Bottom, was often frequented by Daemon for the brothels that it homed. Although he referred to himself as the prince of the place, the locals often mockingly called him the Lord of Flea Bottom.

AQuoteOfIceAndFire @SerASOIAF As King Viserys had no living son, Daemon regarded himself as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and coveted the title Prince of Dragonstone, which His Grace refused…but by 105 AC, he was known to his friends as the Prince of the City and to the smallfolk as Lord Flea Bottom. As King Viserys had no living son, Daemon regarded himself as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and coveted the title Prince of Dragonstone, which His Grace refused…but by 105 AC, he was known to his friends as the Prince of the City and to the smallfolk as Lord Flea Bottom. https://t.co/R7G5P4Hb11

Daemon's affinity for Flea Bottom is in line with his identity as a womanizer, as a result of which he is popular around brothels and even develops a deep friendship with a prostitute named Mysaria.

4) He is a foe to many

Daemon's eligibility for combat and his familial identity, paired with his arrogant behavior, consistently placed him at the heart of conflicts. Some of his most well-known enemies are Otto Hightower (the King's Hand) and Cristian Cole (the Kingsguard). That apart, his infamous enmity with his brother, King Viserys I, also makes for one of the most dramatic rivalries in Targeryen history.

One of the most loathed characters in the history of both Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon, Daemon is seen consistently making enemies. The flames to this fire are further fanned by the wild rumors about his promiscuity and his affair with his niece.

5) Daemon was once the Master of Coin

Daemon Targaryen (Image via IMDB)

As the premiere episode hinted, Daemon served as the Master of Coin at one point in his life, before the main events of House of The Dragon. Although he eventually gave up the position and moved on in search of more power and greater feats, as Master of Coin, he earned the disfavor of many, including the King's Hand Otto Hightower.

Greed is a prominent trait in Daemon. His thirst for power (like most characters in House of The Dragon and Game of Thrones) defines most of his actions and is an integral part of him. This kind of thirst is the reason for his dissatisfaction with any position he holds.

While only one episode of House of The Dragon has aired so far, the show has managed to live up to the hype and sky-high expectations pinned around it by fans of the Game of Thrones franchise.

The show does splendidly in furthering the fundamentally twisted, dark tone of the GoT universe, dominated by themes of power and greed.

The first episode of House of The Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

