What time will House of the Dragon episode 7 air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

House of the Dragon is gearing up for its seventh episode, and it is safe to say that the season has reached a pivotal point where viewers eagerly await answers from the upcoming episode.

In the previous episode of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, viewers jumped ahead by a decade and saw the recast of several important characters, including Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Emma Cooke). Now that the characters are grown up, tensions between the "blacks" and the "greens" are about to climax.

What does episode 7 of House of the Dragon have in store for us? Read on to find out more details on the upcoming episode ahead of its release.

All about House of the Dragon episode 7

When is the episode scheduled to air?

Episode 7 is scheduled to air this Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max streaming platform. To watch the series, viewers will have to sign in to HBO Max with a subscription that starts from $15 per month.

The series has a total of 10 episodes. After episode 7, the remaining episodes are scheduled to air on the following dates:

House of the Dragon episode 7: October 2 at 9 pm ET

House of the Dragon episode 8: October 9 at 9 pm ET

House of the Dragon episode 9: October 16 at 9 pm ET

House of the Dragon episode 10: October 23 at 9 pm ET

Plot and preview of episode 7 explored

Episode 7 of the HBO series has been appropriately titled Driftmark. It will take place at the home of the Velaryons, where a funeral in honor of the deceased Laena will be taking place. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will bring back his wife's body home for a sea burial while keeping with her family's tradition.

The extended family will reunite, including King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Laena's parents, Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys (Eve Best). Additionally, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) will return to serve as the Hand of the King due to the death of Lord Lyonel Strong.

Watch the preview of episode 7 here:

The preview released by HBO for the upcoming episode shows that what is already a sad occasion will soon turn violent. The tables will be turned, and Alicent will be pitted against Rhaenyra in a situation involving their children. The queen, in her fury, will pull the catspaw dagger against her former friend.

Watch the upcoming episode to see the bloody turn that the funeral will take.

What is the HBO series all about?

House of the Dragon is the prequel to HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. However, the story is set hundreds of years before the events of the original show. It is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood and follows the story of the House Targaryen from Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms.

The series focuses on a particular incident in Targaryen history, The Dance of Dragons, which was a bloody and brutal civil war that took place following the death of Viserys.

Catch the upcoming episode this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

