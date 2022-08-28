House of the Dragon: 5 things to know about Queen Aemma Arryn

House of the Dragon made a record-breaking debut on HBO Max last week. The much-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones finally graced the screens with its premiere and fans couldn't be more excited for the rest of the story to unravel. The House of the Dragon's pilot episode was everything the creators had promised - gore, drama, and s*x, in fact, fans are debating that this was better than GoT's.

In the very first episode, we learn that King Viserys is desperately trying to have a son whom he can name the heir to the throne. He has had a prophetic dream - more real than a memory - that has him convinced that his heir is sure to come after multiple, disheartening pregnancies with his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn. The bloody and heartbreaking death of Queen Aemma Arryn, while giving birth to Prince Baelon Targaryen, is an event that has left a deep mark on the King and his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, for the rest of the lives in House of the Dragon.

Fans are disheartened with the Queen's sudden and agonizing death and are raging the hashtag #justiceforaemma on the internet. The character's dead in the show now but here's a list of things that you should know about Queen Aemma Arryn.

WorldofThronesEU @EuThrones

#justiceforAemma #HouseoftheDragon Never ever getting over her 🥲 If only we had more time... Never ever getting over her 🥲 If only we had more time... #justiceforAemma #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/xM83Mdj67T

House of the Dragon's Queen Aemma Arryn is half Targaryen

1) Met the same fate as her mother

Queen Aemma Arryn was born to Lord Rodrik Arryn of Eyrie and Princess Daella Targaryen. Princess Daella was Lord Arryn's second wife and had graciously accepted his four children from his earlier marriage. A year and a half later, in the year 82 AC, Princess Daella found out that she was pregnant with Lord Arryn's child. Soon Princess Aemma Arryn was born.

Much like her mother, Queen Aemma also endured difficult and troubling pregnancies. When Aemma was born, her mother took to the bed and her childbed fever soared high. It only grew worse and she died shortly after giving birth to a healthy child, at the age of eighteen.

2) Lost a son before Prince Baelon

🐲⚔️ @NaviKRStan



#HouseoftheDragon queen aemma arryn saying "childbirth is our battlefield" and then there being an actual intercut sequence later on showing the arena battle and the brutal childbirth is the kind of visual language that makes #HOTD top tier tv just like game of thrones queen aemma arryn saying "childbirth is our battlefield" and then there being an actual intercut sequence later on showing the arena battle and the brutal childbirth is the kind of visual language that makes #HOTD top tier tv just like game of thrones #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/EMCLOxqKsq

The pilot episode of House of the Dragon has stirred a discourse on the difficulties and challenges of childbirth. Queen Aemma is heard telling Princess Rhaenyra during the show,

“We have royal wombs. You and I. The Childbed is our battlefield, We must learn to face it with a stiff lip.”

Queen Aemma thought it was her duty to provide an heir to the throne and went through many miscarriages and troubling pregnancies. However, in 105 AC, Prince Baelon Targaryen was not the first son she gave birth to. Before Rhaenyra Targaryen was born, Aemma gave birth to a son who passed away in the cradle. She went through the pain of losing a son before she ultimately died birthing one more son in House of the Dragon.

3) She is half Targaryen

King Viserys I and Queen Aemma Arryn (Image via Twitter/HouseTheDragons)

The Targaryens have distinct features in Game of Thrones and now, House of The Dragon universe. Their luscious silver locks are a telltale sign of their Dragon lineage. Queen Aemma had silver hair just like other Targaryens because she was a half-Targaryen on her mother's side.

The Dragon family is known to preserve their bloodline by marrying amongst themselves, however, Aemma's mother, Princess Daella, was not fond of her brother, Prince Vaegon, and so she married Lord Arryn of the Eyrie.

4) Granddaughter of the longest reigning Targaryen King

Queen Aemma was the granddaughter of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen and his sister-wife, Alysanne Targaryen. Jaeharys I, who ruled the Seven Kingdoms for 60 years, was the greatest Targaryen King the land of Westeros had ever seen. He and his sister-wife were quite worried for Queen Aemma's mother, Princess Daella's marriage. Since Daella could not stand her brother, Prince Vaegon, who also echoed her sentiments.

Hence, after meeting a lot of potential suitors, Princess Daella chose Lord Arryn because she thought he was kind and wise like her own father.

5) Married her cousin

jurídico matt smith @whoisrenatis aemma arryn the valyrian angel

aemma arryn the valyrian angel https://t.co/TOWEna198u

Queen Aemma Arryn's family sits at The Eyrie, in a mighty castle with the moondoor at the Vale of Arryn. Being half-Targaryen herself, when you trace their relationship, she married her first-cousin, Prince Viserys I, who became the King of Westeros upon King Jaehaerys' death.

She gave birth to a healthy child, Princess Rhaenyra, who in House of the Dragon was ultimately named the heir to the Iron Throne, the most powerful seat in Westeros.

More about the show

The show is based on George RR Martin's book, Fire and Blood, and focuses on the Targaryen Civil War known as the Dance of the Dragons. The show is set almost 200 years before the events of GoT take place and will showcase how the mightiest family in all of Westeros fought internally for the Iron Throne.

The second episode of House of the Dragon will air on HBO Max on August 28, 2022.

