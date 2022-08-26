What time will House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 2 air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more explored

The second episode of House of the Dragon is set to air on HBO on August 28, 2022. With the first episode setting things up nicely for the rest of the season, viewers are eagerly looking forward to an eventful episode on Sunday.

The first episode received rave from viewers and critics, who praised the series' visual aesthetics, strong writing, and performances by the cast. Without further ado, read on to find out the release time of House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2, what to expect, and more details.

The second episode of House of the Dragon season 1 is expected to air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET. Titled The Rogue Prince, the episode is directed by Greg Yaitanes and written by Ryan Condal.

The first episode reminded fans of Game of Thrones with its gorgeous visuals, mood, and characters. Titled The Heirs of the Dragon, episode 1 established the central plot-line. King Viserys is looking for a new heir, and he strongly believes that his soon-to-be-born child will be a boy.

His other choices are his brother Daemon Targaryen and his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen. The episode focuses on the numerous complexities surrounding the decision that the King has to make. The episode does not feature a lot of action, and is mostly focused on setting up the characters and their conflicts.

Viewers can look forward to a slightly more eventful second episode now that the show has established its setting. It is expected to focus on the events that unfolded after the King banished Prince Daemon Targaryen from the court. It'll be interesting to see how Viserys and Daemon's tense relationship evolves in the upcoming episodes.

A quick look at House of the Dragon plot and cast

House of the Dragon provides more historical background to the events that preceded Game of Thrones. The story is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and delves deep into the brutal Targaryen civil war. Here's HBO's official description of the show:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s 'Fire & Blood,' the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The series features Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, and Olivia Cooke, among many others, in key roles. It is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, with fans hoping it'll do complete justice to Game of Thrones.

The show is helmed by Ryan Condal and author George R. R. Martin who's written Fire & Blood, the book that the show is based on. Condal has worked on shows and movies like Rampage, Colony, and Hercules.

You can watch House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht