"Real television is back!": Fans on Twitter rave about House of the Dragon Episode 1

The first episode of the highly anticipated House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022. A prequel to Game of Thrones, the story is set centuries prior to the events that took place in the iconic series.

Even since the release of the premiere episode, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, fans on Twitter haven't stopped gushing about it. The show has garnered much praise for its production value, and left viewers nostalgic for Game of Thrones. One netizen even declared that ''real television is back."

b. @ariknowIes i know it’s only episode 1 but real television is BACK! i’m rooting for her #HouseoftheDragon i know it’s only episode 1 but real television is BACK! i’m rooting for her #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/NgfhuzGqGC

The next episode of House of the Dragon will be released on August 28, 2022.

Twitterati in love with House of the Dragon Episode 1

Those who watched the episode took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the premiere.

Many users praised the intriguing plot and highlighted the well-tailored aesthetics. Some even pointed out how despite not being a copy of Game of Thrones, the show managed to honour it while standing on its own.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Mario5380 @mario5380



As soon as those credits started rolling, I almost broke down out of pure joy. This first episode was incredible. It’s not a copy of Game of Thrones, but honours it and stands on it’s own.



I’ve missed this so much #HouseoftheDragon Episode 1 was everything I could’ve hoped for.As soon as those credits started rolling, I almost broke down out of pure joy. This first episode was incredible. It’s not a copy of Game of Thrones, but honours it and stands on it’s own.I’ve missed this so much #HouseoftheDragon Episode 1 was everything I could’ve hoped for.As soon as those credits started rolling, I almost broke down out of pure joy. This first episode was incredible. It’s not a copy of Game of Thrones, but honours it and stands on it’s own.I’ve missed this so much https://t.co/eBpp6RN0AJ

🐣 @gonlyb



#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD One of the best choices they made for #HOTD Episode 1 is to make the TV comeback of the word "Dracarys" emotional! Sapochnik you did it again, you mad man One of the best choices they made for #HOTD Episode 1 is to make the TV comeback of the word "Dracarys" emotional! Sapochnik you did it again, you mad man#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD https://t.co/kjbmgI7gBn

Matt Neglia @NextBestPicture My thoughts on episode 1 of #HouseoftheDragon are “shock and awe.” They came out dragons blazing with huge production values to win back skeptic Game of Thrones watchers while doing an excellent job of introducing new characters & setting up what will be a dark & tragic story. My thoughts on episode 1 of #HouseoftheDragon are “shock and awe.” They came out dragons blazing with huge production values to win back skeptic Game of Thrones watchers while doing an excellent job of introducing new characters & setting up what will be a dark & tragic story. https://t.co/3J2RADdlgB

TheHolyGoofProductions @TheHolyGoofs

#hotd #HouseoftheDragon #GOT #HouseOfTheDragonHBO House Of Dragons Episode 1... off to a good start! Love to see the Starks so heavily featured House Of Dragons Episode 1... off to a good start! Love to see the Starks so heavily featured 😅🐺#hotd #HouseoftheDragon #GOT #HouseOfTheDragonHBO https://t.co/XnrYYxA3yt

Anne @bookishlynni Really loved #HouseOfTheDragonHBO episode 1!!! It's so good to have the Game Of Thrones world back!!! #HOTD Really loved #HouseOfTheDragonHBO episode 1!!! It's so good to have the Game Of Thrones world back!!! #HOTD https://t.co/rDnw8Pq7Ts

Marj😇 @marjforshort I can’t wait for the next episode #HouseoftheDragon episode 1 wasI can’t wait for the next episode #HouseoftheDragon episode 1 was 🔥 I can’t wait for the next episode

Adam Klay @AKlay19 Episode 1 of #HouseOfTheDragon reminded me of how much I’ve missed GAME OF THRONES. The political intrigue, violence, and striking cinematic style you’ve come to know from this world is all there. We’ll see if I can become even more invested down the line, but it’s a good start. Episode 1 of #HouseOfTheDragon reminded me of how much I’ve missed GAME OF THRONES. The political intrigue, violence, and striking cinematic style you’ve come to know from this world is all there. We’ll see if I can become even more invested down the line, but it’s a good start.

What happens in House of the Dragon Episode 1?

The first episode of the show takes its time to establish the setting and the major characters. Rhaenyra Targaryen's mother, Aemma, is pregnant. Her father King Viserys, who needs a male heir to take the reins from him, is quite sure that Aemma will give birth to a boy.

The episode doesn't feature much action and focuses more on establishing the central conflict of the story and the characters pivotal to it.

The episode is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and is based on a script penned by Ryan Condal. Sapochnik has directed quite a few episodes of The Game of Thrones, all of which have garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Other details about the plot and cast

This prequel is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and delves deep into the devastating Targaryen civil war. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to HBO:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

Based on the trailer and reviews of the first episode, viewers can expect an enthralling series, similar in tone to Game of Thrones, yet providing a distinct cinematic experience with its stunning visual aesthetics and fascinating new characters.

The show features a number of prominent actors in major roles, including Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Padd Considine, and Olivia Cooke, among others. The first season consists of 10 episodes, with a new episode releasing every week until October 23, 2022.

Don't forget to catch House of the Dragon - The Heirs of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal