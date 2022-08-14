How many episodes are in House of the Dragon Season 1? HBO show's release schedule explored

Since its announcement, House of the Dragon has been one of the most anticipated shows. Being the prequel to HBO's massive hit Game of Thrones, it is no surprise that the new show has been the talk of the town. With only a week to go before the series premiere, there has been a recent spike in curiosity all around.

One of the most frequently asked questions about the show is its length. House of the Dragon, like its predecessor, will have ten episodes in its first season. According to sources, there are many other elements in the show that match the original show in terms of content. The show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in the United States on August 21, 2022, at 9.00 PM EST.

Read on for more details about the schedule of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon expected schedule and number of episodes

As previously stated, House of the Dragon will consist of ten episodes beginning August 21, 2022. For the next ten weeks, new episodes will be released every week. As a result, the Game of Thrones spinoff should be completed by the end of October, on October 23, 2022.

The full expected schedule for the show is as follows:

1) Episode 1 | August 21

2) Episode 2 | August 28

3) Episode 3 | September 4

4) Episode 4 | September 11

5) Episode 5 | September 18

6) Episode 6 | September 25

7) Episode 7 | October 2

8) Episode 8 | October 9

9) Episode 9 | October 16

10) Episode 10 | October 23

The ten-episode series set in the fictional Westeros will follow a brutal battle of succession after King Viserys Targaryen's announcement of a new heir. According to the show's synposis, the series will begin 300 years before the historical events of Game of Thrones and will see Westeros in the middle of a Civil War, popularly known as the Dance of the Dragons. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"The story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in `Game of Thrones.'"

The star cast of House of Dragons includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Sonoya Mizuno, and Steve Toussaint. Additional cast includes Eve Best, Savannah Steyn, Fabien Frankel, Jefferson Hall, and Tom Glynn, among others.

According to sources, the first episode of the show is titled The Heirs of the Dragon, and is 1 hour and six minutes long.

What time will House of the Dragon premiere?

The anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones will premiere on August 21, 2022, at 9.00 PM EST in the United States of America. It will premiere on August 22, 2022, at 2.00 AM in the United Kingdom. For other regions, the timing will vary according to the timezone.

House of the Dragon, will air on August 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST in Japan, 3 a.m. EST in Italy, Germany, and Finland, and 1 p.m. EST in New Zealand.

