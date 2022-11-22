"Found his way back to humanity": The Walking Dead fans get emotional over Negan's ending in series finale

The Walking Dead, the highly thrilling, long-running fan favorite zombie apocalyptic series developed by Frank Darabont, bid its final goodbye to fans on November 20, 2022. Episode 24 of season 11 of the zombie horror series, which was the series finale, had some pretty emotionally-heavy moments.

The episode, titled Rest in Peace, was written by Angela Kang, while the episode's screenplay was written by Corey Reed and Jim Barnes. Greg Nicotero was the director of the episode.

Without a shred of doubt, one of the biggest highlights of The Walking Dead finale episode was the sequence where Negan was seen making a heartfelt apology to Maggie, who found it hard to forgive him for his earlier ruthless actions but ultimately decided to move past her rage. Despite the past, it was overwhelming and emotionally intense for the audience to witness Negan being accepted by Team Family.

Ever since the finale episode aired, fans have been deeply moved by the scene with Negan. Some fans even believe that Negan has once again found his long-lost humanity. Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the emotional scene.

donna 💙☮️ @dhdizzey He finally found his way back to humanity!! @WalkingDead_AMC OMG I can't believe I am really crying for Negan.He finally found his way back to humanity!! @WalkingDead_AMC OMG I can't believe I am really crying for Negan. 😥 He finally found his way back to humanity!!

Fans took to Twitter to react to Negan's ending scene in the finale of The Walking Dead

Negan's character has been portrayed by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. After Negan's rollercoaster journey, from being a monstrous character to a fan favorite character, it is safe to say that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has done an incredibly remarkable job in making the character more human than ever.

Since the series' end, fans have pointed out that Morgan was absolutely the perfect fit for the character, with so many engrossing layers and emotional nuances.

Beatuful Scream 🎸🎤 @IstandwithSG77 @WalkingDead_AMC I'm so happy to see Dog again!!! I love seeing this scene as well, with Daryl and Negan! @WalkingDead_AMC I'm so happy to see Dog again!!! I love seeing this scene as well, with Daryl and Negan!

👑Helen Casey👑 @HelenCasey1970 @WalkingDead_AMC Negan doesn't really want to leave but he has to move on @WalkingDead_AMC Negan doesn't really want to leave but he has to move on 😥

JDM is the Shiz! (Scarface) @FloatyRedHead23 @WalkingDead_AMC That was the epic moment that Team Family considers Negan as part of their team and finally accepted him into the fold despite his misdeeds. Love that moment. @WalkingDead_AMC That was the epic moment that Team Family considers Negan as part of their team and finally accepted him into the fold despite his misdeeds. Love that moment.❤❤❤❤

Heggieberg @HeggieTerry1 @WalkingDead_AMC One of the Best Villainous Characters that Turned Good 🤘 @WalkingDead_AMC One of the Best Villainous Characters that Turned Good 🤘 https://t.co/nNxGlRohjw

🦃Kimmie Vinci🦃 @kimmievinci @WalkingDead_AMC I could tell by how he walked away that was it. Him just leaving..that just hurt so bad! @WalkingDead_AMC I could tell by how he walked away that was it. Him just leaving..that just hurt so bad!

Rosevincent @rosevincent

Perfectly cast. Nobody else could have played Negan.

The charisma this man has is undeniable.

#TheWalkingDead

@talkingdead

#TheTalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN...Perfectly cast. Nobody else could have played Negan.The charisma this man has is undeniable. @WalkingDead_AMC JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN...Perfectly cast. Nobody else could have played Negan.The charisma this man has is undeniable.#TheWalkingDead@talkingdead#TheTalkingDead https://t.co/iCJrpWb0Ah

TWDTHEORY @TWDTHEORYCRM @WalkingDead_AMC That was such a good moment! Daryl letting his hate go for Negan @WalkingDead_AMC That was such a good moment! Daryl letting his hate go for Negan👏

By the looks of the above fan tweets, it is quite understandable that fans find Negan's character to be one of the most evolved characters in The Walking Dead. Fans got highly emotional when they saw him leave. It was a really heartwarming moment for the fans. Jeffrey Dean Morgan deserves to be applauded for giving fans such a complex and engaging character throughout the entire series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan made his film debut in 1991

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 56, is a highly acclaimed American actor who began his career in 1991 with the role of Sharkey in the film Uncaged. The actor, however, first came to the spotlight after his portrayal of the character Dr. Edward Marcase in the 1996–1997 TV series The Burning Zone.

Morgan is also best known for his portrayal of the pivotal characters Denny Duquette in Grey's Anatomy, John Winchester/Azazel in Supernatural, Ike Evans in Magic City, JD Richter in Extant, Jason Crouse in The Good Wife, and Ray LaSalle in Leopard Skin.

Over the years, Morgan has also been a significant part of several notable movies, including Dillinger and Capone, Road Kill, Dead & Breakfast, Six: The Mark Unleashed, Fred Claus, P.S. I Love You, The Accidental Husband, Watchmen, Peace, Love & Misunderstanding, They Came Together, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Walkaway Joe, and more.

The actor has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, including Walker, Texas Ranger, The O.C., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, Robot Chicken, Ride with Norman Reedus, Star Trek: Enterprise, Monk, and several others.

The actor is also set to reprise his pivotal role as Negan Smith in the upcoming 2023 spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently streaming on AMC +.

