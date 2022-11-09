''Long time coming'': The Walking Dead fans relieved after Luke and Jules' surprising return in season 11

The Walking Dead season 11, the final season of the top-rated zombie apocalyptic horror series, is nearing its end with only two more episodes left to be released. It is safe to say that the 11th season is one of the most exhilarating and arresting seasons of the long-running popular series.

Episode 22 of the series' season 11, titled, Faith, made its arrival on AMC and AMC+, on November 6, 2022, and the episode has created a buzz among fans of the series as it marks the return of two fan-favorite characters Luke and his Oceanside partner Jules. In the episode, the audience saw Aaron's group coming across Luke and Jules while marching through the forest.

Fans have been super happy and relieved to see the two pivotal characters making their long-awaited return in The Walking Dead.

Samuel @TxCSP1RIT @WalkingDead_AMC So glad they’re back! I loved episode 23! I am not mentally prepared for the finale @WalkingDead_AMC So glad they’re back! I loved episode 23! I am not mentally prepared for the finale

Fans took to Twitter to express their relief and joy regarding the return of Luke and Jules in The Walking Dead season 11

Luke’s character, portrayed by actor Dan Fogler, joined the cast of the show in season 9, and Jules, played by actress Alex Sgambati, joined the cast members of the series in season 10. However, after season 10, their characters silently stopped appearing in season 11, leaving fans confused and quite heartbroken.

However, it looks like the creators had a surprise for fans of the characters as they appeared in episode 22 of The Walking Dead season 11 and viewers are quite excited and glad to see them return.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets below:

By the looks of the tweets by fans, it is clear that they have been eagerly waiting for the duo's return and now, they are thrilled to see what is about to come in the last few brand-new episodes of the final season of the AMC series.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 has been titled Family

The highly anticipated and intriguing episode 23 of The Walking Dead season 11, will be released on Sunday, November 13, 2022, exclusively on AMC and the streaming platform AMC+. The airtime of the upcoming new episode is 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

The episode has been titled, Family. Erik Mountain, Magali Lozano, and Kevin Deiboldt have served as the writers of the episode, while Sharat Raju has acted as the director.

Preview video for the upcoming episode 23 of season 11

The preview video gives the audience promising glimpses of what is about to come their way in the brand new episode 23. By the looks of the clip, it is quite understandable that the latest episode of the series' 11th season is bound to take fans down memory lane.

It looks like the episode will have a series of stimulating and riveting series of events as the show reaches its finale episode. Without a shred of doubt, fans are in for an emotionally heavy and stirring rollercoaster journey.

The lead cast list for the 11th season of the AMC series includes Norman Reedus, Christian Serratos, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Josh Hamilton, Laila Robins, Michael James Shaw, and Angel Theory, among others.

Don't forget to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23, arriving on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

