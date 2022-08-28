What time will Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 3 air on AMC? Details explored

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, the highly exhilarating and quite absorbing fourth installment in the widely popular Walking Dead franchise, is all set to air its much-awaited Episode 3, this Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET, on AMC.

Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell have served as the creators of this apocalyptic horror-drama anthology series, which has been gleaned from the much-celebrated comic book series, The Walking Dead, written by Charlie Adlard, Tony Moore and Robert Kirkman.

Ever since the show premiered, it has become quite popular among audiences. Following the highly arresting second episode of the season, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what Episode 3 will bring to the table.

Here, we dive in and find out all about the upcoming episode of Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, ahead of its premiere on AMC.

Learn all about Episode 3 of Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, before it arrives on AMC

The upcoming episode, titled Dee, has been written by Channing Powell with Michael E. Satrazemis as director.

What to expect from the episode?

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, titled, Dee, reads:

"A mother evolves after fleeing violence with her daughter and seeking refuge on a vintage steamboat."

The episode is all set to bring back a significant character from Seasons 9 and Season 10 of The Walking Dead. It will star Samantha Morton, who will be seen reprising her character Alpha, the lead antagonist of the aforementioned seasons.

Fans of this particular role have been buzzing with excitement to see what more the deranged leader of the Whisperers will bring for them.

How's the promo for the episode looking?

The promo provides viewers with some fascinating glimpses of what is about to come and offers a glimpse of how a mother will go to any extent to keep her daughter safe and secure.

If the promo is anything to go by, it is quite evident that the audience is in for a highly thrilling and quite gripping rollercoaster ride.

Timings for the upcoming episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1

The highly anticipated Episode 3 of the anthology zombie apocalyptic drama series will be released on Sunday, August 28, 2022, on AMC. The airtime of the brand new episode is 9 pm ET.

Here is a list of the release dates for the remaining episodes in the series:

Episode 4 - Amy / Dr. Everett, Release Date: September 4, 2022

Episode 5 - Davon, Release Date: September 11, 2022

Episode 6 - La Doña, Release Date: September 18, 2022

Tales of the Walking Dead stars Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Blum, Poppy Liu, Lauren Glazier, Anthony Edwards, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Loan Chabanol, Gage Munroe and a few others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal