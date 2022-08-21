Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 release schedule on AMC and AMC + explored

Episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead have started releasing on AMC and AMC+ from Thursday, August 11. While members of AMC+ will be able to access the third episode of season 1 of Tales of the Walking Dead on Sunday, August 21, non-members will have to make do with the second episode.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a spin-off series in The Walking Dead franchise, which ended after a decade-long run in 2021.The Walking Dead series is based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a six-episode anthology series about people, including characters from The Walking Dead universe as well as new ones, and how they survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

The original series of The Walking Dead franchise spanned across 11 seasons, but discontinued Grimes from the ninth season, in which he was seemingly killed. Meanwhile, in July, AMC announced a new Walking Dead series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively.

Read on to learn more about the release schedule of episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead, and more.

Tales of the Walking Dead schedule on AMC and AMC+ explored

Members of AMC+ are in for a treat, since they will be able to access the episodes of the first season of Tales of the Walking Dead before the entire world. According to a schedule released on August 10, all Tales of the Walking Dead episodes will be released weekly and will be available to AMC+ members seven days before they air on AMC.

While the first episode, titled Evie/Joe, was released on AMC+ on August 11, it was only made available on AMC on August, 14. As a result, AMC+ members were able to watch episode 2 on August 14 and will be able to watch episode 3 on August 21, by which time the rest of the world would have only seen the second episode.

Evie/Joe, starring Olivia Munn and Terry Crews, follows the story of Joe (played by Crews) who comes out of his safety net in search of a former friend. He meets Evie (played by Munn) who joins his mission.

The second episode, Blair/Gina, features actors Parker Posey and Jillian Bell and follows the survival of a receptionist and her boss in the world of the walking dead. In his review of the second episode, Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda writes that the events take place against the backdrop of Grimes in a coma.

Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, and Lauren Glazier-starrer Dee is the third episode of the first season.The synopsis for the same reads:

A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat; the peaceful ambience deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child.

Dee will only be available to AMC+ members, on August 21, and to non-members on August 28 at 9 pm ET. Meanwhile, AMC+ members will be able to finish the six-episode series a week before non-AMC members.

The fourth episode is titled Amy/Dr. Everett, and features actors Poppy Liu and Anthony Edwards. It follows the story of a naturalist who studies walkers, and spirited settlers.

The fifth episode features actors Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, and Loan Chabanol. Usher plays Davon, the episode's title character, who awakens in a dangerous, foreign town with no recollection of how he got there. Davon is about him piecing together the puzzle of how he got there.

La Dona, the final episode of Tales of The Walking Dead, tells the story of an apocalyptic couple who may or may not be haunted by a haunted house. Firghtening memories, combined with unexplainable phenomena in the house, have a negative impact on the couple's psyche and relationship.

While La Dona will be out on Sunday, September 11 for AMC+ members, it will be released on AMC on Sunday, September 18.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal